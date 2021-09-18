No. 2 Georgia beats USC

Bennett got a shot the third time the Bulldogs had the ball. He promptly threw an interception that was returned to the Georgia 12, setting up a field goal.

Daniels returned to the game and didn't leave until early in the fourth quarter with the outcome no longer in doubt.

After punting the ball away in the closing seconds of the first half and content to settle for a 21-6 lead, Georgia wound up scoring five more points.

Backed up on their own 1, the Gamecocks explicably attempted to throw out of the end zone. Doty was sacked by Jordan Davis and Nolan Smith for a safety.

Then, after receiving the free kick, Daniels completed three passes for 39 yards to set up Jack Podlesny's 36-yard field goal as time expired, sending Georgia to the locker room up 26-6.

Georgia put it away in opening minute of the second half, again sparked by a huge defensive play.

Doty's pass was picked off by Derion Kendrick, who returned it to the South Carolina 20. Zamir White ripped off a 15-yard run, then took it in from the 5 to pad the lead to 33-6.

Cook had two touchdowns, also scoring on a 23-yard run.

THE TAKEAWAY