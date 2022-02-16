No. 8 Bulldogs rally past Patriots for 70-64 win

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Two-time Conference Carolinas Player of the Year Shanika Peterkin scored 32 points and grabbed 15 rebounds to lead a second-half comeback as eighth-ranked Barton won 70-64 Wednesday against Francis Marion.
Sophomore point guard Aniyah Oliver led FMU with a career-high 19 points, six rebounds and four assists. Junior center Jasmine Stanley registered her second career double-double with 12 points (on 5-of-5 shooting) and 11 rebounds. Junior guard Scarlett Gilmore added 10 points.
The Patriots didn't trail until late in the third period. FMU led by as many as seven on three occasions in the first quarter, before settling for a 21-17 advantage when the horn sounded.
Again Francis Marion would take a seven-point lead in the second quarter, 33-26, after a lay-up by Stanley with 3:27 on the clock, before owning a 33-29 margin at halftime.
A step-back jumper by Gilmore 2:02 into the third period gave FMU its largest lead at 39-31. Barton responded with a 7-0 spurt to pull within 39-38. A fast-break lay-in by sophomore center Lauryn Taylor restored the Patriot lead to six at 46-40, but the Bulldogs scored nine of the game’s next 11 points to take their first lead at 49-48.
Later, with the score tied at 52, Barton rattled off five straight points to take the lead for good. The deficit would reach seven at 65-58, before Stanley made two free throws and Oliver scored on a driving lay-up to pull the Patriots within 65-62 with 1:53 remaining.
Francis Marion connected on 40.9 percent of its field goal attempts and was 8-of-9 from the line. Barton was held to 36.4 percent from the field and made 10-of-14 charity tosses. However, the Bulldogs made 10-of-15 field goal attempts in the decisive third quarter.
FMU held an 18-4 edge in bench points and a 13-5 margin in fast-break points.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Barton 76
Francis Marion 70
FLORENCE -- FMU led 41-37 at halftime, but Barton proved too much after that.
Jose Benitez led the Patriots with 16 points and six steals. Tionne Rollins added 15 points, followed by Jonah Pierce with 13 points and 10 rebounds, and Alex Cox with 12 points.
MEN'S TENNIS
Conference Carolinas
honors Pats' Gonzalez
Sophomore Leonel Gonzalez is the Conference Carolinas Men's Tennis Player of the Week for the week for the second straight time.
A native of Morelia, Michoacán, Mexico, Gonzalez won both his singles and doubles match in FMU's only action last week – a 4-3 victory over Lenoir-Rhyne University. He registered the match-clinching point with a marathon victory 7-6 (7-4), 6-7 (3-7), 6-2 over LRU's Lewis Scott at No.3 singles.
Earlier, he teamed with Liam Day to win 7-5 at No.1 doubles over Rhodri Atkinson and Josh Lazenby, a duo that earned All-America honors in 2021. That win earned the doubles point for FMU as the two squads had split the other two doubles matches.
For the season, Gonzalez is 2-2 in singles play and 3-0 in doubles action.