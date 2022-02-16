No. 8 Bulldogs rally past Patriots for 70-64 win

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Two-time Conference Carolinas Player of the Year Shanika Peterkin scored 32 points and grabbed 15 rebounds to lead a second-half comeback as eighth-ranked Barton won 70-64 Wednesday against Francis Marion.

Sophomore point guard Aniyah Oliver led FMU with a career-high 19 points, six rebounds and four assists. Junior center Jasmine Stanley registered her second career double-double with 12 points (on 5-of-5 shooting) and 11 rebounds. Junior guard Scarlett Gilmore added 10 points.

The Patriots didn't trail until late in the third period. FMU led by as many as seven on three occasions in the first quarter, before settling for a 21-17 advantage when the horn sounded.

Again Francis Marion would take a seven-point lead in the second quarter, 33-26, after a lay-up by Stanley with 3:27 on the clock, before owning a 33-29 margin at halftime.

A step-back jumper by Gilmore 2:02 into the third period gave FMU its largest lead at 39-31. Barton responded with a 7-0 spurt to pull within 39-38. A fast-break lay-in by sophomore center Lauryn Taylor restored the Patriot lead to six at 46-40, but the Bulldogs scored nine of the game’s next 11 points to take their first lead at 49-48.