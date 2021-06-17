Nobles tabbed for PBC Baseball Team of Academic Distinction

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Francis Marion University senior first baseman Darius Nobles has been named to the 2021 Peach Belt Conference Baseball Team of Academic Distinction presented by Barnes & Noble College.

To be eligible for the team, a student-athlete must participate in at least half of his team's events and be either a starter or significant contributor; achieved a 3.30 cumulative grade point average (on a 4.0 scale), and have completed at least one full academic year at his current institution and have reached sophomore athletic eligibility. The Peach Belt Conference Sports Information Directors oversee the program.

Nobles is a native of Greenville, N.C., and graduated last month with a Bachelor of General Studies degree in educational studies. He finished with a 3.336 grade point average.

This past season, he batted .330 with 28 runs scored, five doubles, five home runs, and 25 runs batted in. He was third on the squad in slugging at .519 and he registered a .988 fielding percentage. He had nine multi-hit games during the 2021 campaign while helping lead Francis Marion to an 18-17 record.

For his work in the classroom, Nobles was named to the FMU Swamp Fox Athletic-Academic Honor Roll following all four of his semesters as a Patriot.