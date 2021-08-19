Pair of Kings to join Patriot Softball

FLORENCE, S.C. — Francis Marion University softball coach Stacey Vallee has announced that catcher-outfielder Gabby King of Frisco, Texas, and outfielder Jayla King of Grapevine, Texas, will both enroll at FMU this fall and join the Patriot program for the 2022 season.

Gabby King, 5-7, is a graduate of Memorial High School, where she played for coaches Porscha Albert, Sam White, and Michael Bastian. During her prep career, she posted a .304 batting average with 80 runs scored, 18 runs driven in, 27 stolen bases, and an on-base percentage of .403.

A four-year letterwinner, she earned first-team All-District accolades in 2019 and honorable mention recognition this past spring.

“Gabby will bring some versatility to our lineup as she can work behind the plate and in the outfield,” Vallee said. “She is a slapper as well and can swing away when needed. She is a driven young lady who will fit into our program well.” Jayla King, 5-4, is a product of Grapevine High School, where she played for coaches Angelina Curtis and Courtney Bingham.

This past spring, he garnered second-team All-District honors for her play on the diamond and was a TGCA Academic All-State pick (for the second time) for her work in the classroom.