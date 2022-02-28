 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Patriot Diamond Action in mid-week
FLORENCE, S.C. -- The Francis Marion University baseball team will host a two-game series against Shepherd University this week, while the Patriot softball team will host Adelphi University for a non-conference doubleheader on Wednesday at 4 p.m.

The baseball series will consist of a single game on Tuesday at 6 p.m. and a single game on Wednesday afternoon at 1 p.m.

Daily admission to the Griffin Athletic Complex is $10 for adults and $5 for students. FMU students are admitted free with ID.

The FMU baseball team owns a 7-6 record, while Shepherd is 4-4. The Patriots have won all 10 of the previous meetings between the two schools.

The Patriot softball squad is 10-9, while Adelphi is 1-3. FMU won the only two previous meetings between the two programs in 1995 and 2008.

