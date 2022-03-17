Patriot Diamond Action vs Conference opponents this weekend

FLORENCE, S.C. -- The Francis Marion baseball team will host a three-game Conference Carolinas series against Erskine College this weekend, while the Patriot softball team will host a pair of conference doubleheaders against Lees-McRae College on Friday at 2 p.m. and King on Saturday at 2 p.m.

The baseball series will consist of a single game on Friday at 4 p.m. and a doubleheader on Saturday afternoon starting at 1 p.m. Daily admission to the Griffin Athletic Complex is $10 for adults and $5 for students. FMU students are admitted free with ID.

The FMU baseball team owns a 13-9 record, while Erskine is 13-11. Francis Marion will send sophomore right-hander Halton Hardy (3-0 record, 2.95 ERA), junior righty Matt Dooley (2-0, 2.93), and freshmen righty Robbie Jordan (3-1) to the mound as probable starters this weekend against the Flying Fleet.

The Patriot softball squad is 14-11.

Junior right-hander Rachel Davis heads the Patriot pitching staff as she has recorded a 5-3 record with a 2.69 earned run average. Junior righty Casey Kurent has a 5-2 mark with a 3.69 ERA, while senior righty Janecia Hemingway is 4-6 with a 3.88 ERA.

Francis Marion senior softball infielder Ashtyn Patterson has been named a finalist for the Murphy Osborne Award presented annually by Conference Carolinas.

The Murphy Osborne Award is Conference Carolinas' Outstanding Senior Student-Athlete Award.

The Andersonville, Tenn., native is a three-year starter for the Patriots. She was named to the PBC Team of Academic Distinction in 2021 and earned NFCA All-American Scholar-Athlete recognition. She was Francis Marion's team MVP for the 2020 season. She is a member of Chi Alpha Sigma national college athlete honor society, received a Division II ADA Academic Achievement Award for both 2020 and 2021, and has been named to the FMU Swamp Fox Athletic-Academic Honor Roll every semester.