Patriot Golf adds Robert Morris transfer

FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University men’s golf head coach Mark Gaynor has announced that Xavier Schwarz of Virginia Water, England, will transfer from Robert Morris University and join the Patriot program this fall. He could play three years at FMU.

This past season, the 6-2 170-pound right-hander played in eight of the Colonials’ 10 tournaments. He recorded a 74.8 stroke average over 20 rounds. He tied for 32nd place at the 2022 Horizon League Championships with a 54-hole total of 233. The Colonials finished ninth in the team standings.

His freshman season was limited to one tournament by an injury. He carded a 157 tally for the 36-hole event.

He is a graduate of ACS Egham International School, and competed in golf, basketball, and tennis for Wentworth. He posted a stroke average of 74 during his prep career, and collected a pair of International Schools Sports Association (ISSA) individual titles and led Wentworth to ISSA team titles in 2016 and 2017. He captured the Murray Mitchell Trophy at the St. Andrews Boys’ Open and was named the Men’s Scratch Play Champion in 2019.

He tied for 19th at last month’s Surrey Amateur Championship Tournament with a 36-hole score of 150.

“Xavier sold himself during the recruiting process,” Gaynor said. “We were looking for a player that would fit in well with our program, and he definitely will. He had success last season at Robert Morris and will add immediate collegiate experience to our roster. He is a mature player, and will make our team more competitive.”

Francis Marion loses four players off last year’s squad that placed second at the Southland Conference Championships in the program’s first year as a conference member. The Patriots finished with a 293.3 team stroke average, its lowest in the past 30 seasons, and five Top-5 finishes in 10 events.