Local College

Patriot Men's Tennis cracks ITA Poll

FMU LOGO.jpg

FLORENCE, S.C. -- The Francis Marion men’s tennis team is ranked 34th in the latest Intercollegiate Tennis Association NCAA Division II Top 50 poll.

The Patriots are 6-2 under the guidance of head coach Jay Evans. FMU dropped its opening two matches of the season, including a loss to then eighth-ranked Lander, but the Patriots have rattled off six consecutive wins.

Francis Marion will open Conference Carolinas play on Saturday with a 2 p.m. match at Chowan University in Murfreesboro, N.C.

The FMU roster consists of four sophomores and four freshmen. Freshman Harri Lloyd-Evans (7-0) and sophomore Liam Day (6-1) lead the squad in singles play, while Day and sophomore Leonel Gonzalez are 7-0 in doubles competition.

The Patriot men’s program was nationally ranked at the end of every season from 1996 through 2019.

