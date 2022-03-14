Patriot Softball hosts Bobcats for twinbill on Tuesday

FLORENCE, S.C. -- The Francis Marion University softball team will host a non-conference doubleheader against Georgia College on Tuesday (March 15) at 4 p.m.

Admission to the Griffin Athletic Complex is $10 for adults and $5 for students. FMU students are admitted free with ID.

Francis Marion owns a 12-11 record, while Georgia College is 9-15. The two programs were long-time rivals in the Peach Belt Conference before the Patriots moved to Conference Carolinas this past summer. FMU leads the all-time series 35-34.

Senior outfielder Danielle Karacson leads Francis Marion at the plate with a .384 average, eight doubles, three homers, and 13 runs batted in. Junior first baseman Savana Rosson has supplied much of the squad’s power with team-best totals of seven home runs and 19 RBIs, to go along with a .338 average.

Junior right-hander Rachel Davis heads the Patriot pitching staff as she has recorded a 4-3 record with a 2.77 earned run average. Junior righty Casey Kurent has a 5-2 mark with a 3.69 ERA.

Francis Marion owns a .272 team batting average, while the Bobcats are hitting .245 as a squad.

FMU will host a pair of Conference Carolinas doubleheaders this weekend: Lees-McRae College on Friday at 4 p.m. and King University (Tenn.) on Saturday at 2 p.m.