Patriot Softball inks Hanahan outfielder and JUCO transfer

FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University softball coach Stacey Vallee has announced the signing of 5-6 outfielder Anderson Thrower of Hanahan, S.C., to a national letter of intent, and the addition of 5-6 outfielder and first baseman Michaela Ponticello of Gloversville, N.Y., a junior college transfer. Both will enroll at FMU in the fall of 2022.

Thrower is a senior at Hanahan High School, where she plays for coach Katrina Moffett. A four-year letterwinner for the Hawks, she was an All-Region and All-Lowcountry selection as a junior in 2021.

She has also played travel ball with Team NC Moskos (18U), batting .528 in the most recent season and stealing 12 bases in 12 attempts.

“Anderson is going to be a great asset to our program,” Vallee said. “She is a high academic student and a speedy outfielder. She brings a little bit of everything to the plate, with some power and the ability to be a contact hitter as well. She will strengthen our outfield speed, and will also translate that speed to the base paths. We are excited to have another South Carolina addition to our roster and can’t wait to see what she will do in the future.”

Ponticello comes to FMU from Herkimer College, where she will have played two seasons. The Generals’ 2022 schedule began this past weekend.

In 2021, the left-handed hitting Ponticello batted .439 with seven doubles, a homer, and 15 runs batted in, while posting a .547 on-base percentage. She also threw two scoreless innings in the pitching circle. She helped the Generals to a 25-6 record and a third-place finish at the NJCAA Division III National Tournament.

Ponticello is a graduate of Gloversville High School, where she played for coach Mark LeFever.

“Michaela is coming from a program that contends for the national title in junior college softball consistently. Her work ethic comes naturally after being in a program like the one at Herkimer. She will fit in nicely with the type of player we want in our program. She understands our culture is very important to us, and that is what she wants in a program. She has the ability to work in the outfield and the infield, which will give us versatility on defensive. She swings from the left side with power, adding to our lefties that can swing away from that side of the plate. We are happy she will be with us soon, and she is equally as excited to get down to South Carolina and be able to wear the red, white and blue.”

Vallee previously announced four additions for 2022: 5-3 shortstop Madalyn White of Currie, N.C., 5-7 right-handed pitcher/utility player Jenna Walling of Johns Island, S.C., 5-7 right-handed pitcher Jordan Rivera of Las Cruces, N.M., and 5-4 utility player Mikaela Goss of Fuquay-Varina, N.C.

The 2022 FMU softball team currently owns a 12-11 record and will host Georgia College for a non-conference doubleheader on Tuesday at 4 p.m.