Patriot softball picks up NFCA Scholar-Athlete honors

FLORENCE, S.C. – Thirteen members of the 2021 Francis Marion University softball team have been named to the Easton/National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) All-America Scholar-Athlete Team that was announced this week.
The FMU squad also garnered an Easton/NFCA Team Academic Award, ranking 85th among all Division II schools with a 3.377 team grade point average.
The players recognized were senior infielders Taylor Lutian and Bailey Perdue, senior shortstop Ashtyn Patterson, junior right-handed pitcher and third baseman Janecia Hemingway, junior outfielder Hannah Schmidt, junior utility player Sarah Hilton, sophomore catcher Sarah Harkins, freshman outfielders Amaya Hush and Katie Smith, freshman catcher and first baseman Lauren Smallwood, and sophomore right-handed pitchers Rachel Davis, Taylor Florea, and Savana Rosson.
Lutian earns the prestigious honor for the third time in her career. The Cumming, Ga., native recorded a 3.847 cumulative grade point average as a management information systems major.
Perdue, a native of Clayton, N.C., recorded a 3.742 GPA as a marketing major, while Patterson, who hails from Andersonville, Tenn., has a perfect 4.00 GPA as an elementary education (art) major. Both Lutian and Perdue graduated in May, while Patterson has chosen to return to school for her NCAA granted extra year because of the covid pandemic.
Hemingway, a native of Conway, S.C., has a 3.557 GPA as an early education major, while Schmidt, who hails from Olathe, Kan., posted a 3.464 GPA as an elementary education major. Hilton, a native of Thomasville, N.C., registered a 3.855 GPA as an elementary education major, while Harkins, who hails from Waxhaw, N.C., owns a 3.924 GPA as a mathematics major.
From Fort Mill, S.C., Hush has a 3.855 GPA as a visual arts major and Smith, a native of Greenwood, S.C., has a 3.732 GPA as a biology major. Smallwood is a native of Waycross, Ga., and has a 3.823 GPA as a biology major, while Davis hails from Mechanicsville, Va., and owns a 3.839 GPA as a biology (pre-OT) major. Florea is a native of Blanchester, Ohio, and recorded a 3.75 GPA as a nursing major, while Rosson, a Gilbert, S.C., native, has a 3.71 GPA also as an elementary education major.
Over the past 10 full seasons, Patriot athletes have earned this recognition on 60 occasions.
Over 8,800 student-athletes were named to the 2021 list, an all-time record. The list included 1,727 NCAA Division II student-athletes who were honored for the 2020-21 school year.
The team rankings and individual honors are submitted by member head coaches and recognize the academic prowess of softball teams across the Association’s membership categories.