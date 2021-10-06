Patriot softball picks up NFCA Scholar-Athlete honors

Hemingway, a native of Conway, S.C., has a 3.557 GPA as an early education major, while Schmidt, who hails from Olathe, Kan., posted a 3.464 GPA as an elementary education major. Hilton, a native of Thomasville, N.C., registered a 3.855 GPA as an elementary education major, while Harkins, who hails from Waxhaw, N.C., owns a 3.924 GPA as a mathematics major.

From Fort Mill, S.C., Hush has a 3.855 GPA as a visual arts major and Smith, a native of Greenwood, S.C., has a 3.732 GPA as a biology major. Smallwood is a native of Waycross, Ga., and has a 3.823 GPA as a biology major, while Davis hails from Mechanicsville, Va., and owns a 3.839 GPA as a biology (pre-OT) major. Florea is a native of Blanchester, Ohio, and recorded a 3.75 GPA as a nursing major, while Rosson, a Gilbert, S.C., native, has a 3.71 GPA also as an elementary education major.

Over the past 10 full seasons, Patriot athletes have earned this recognition on 60 occasions.

Over 8,800 student-athletes were named to the 2021 list, an all-time record. The list included 1,727 NCAA Division II student-athletes who were honored for the 2020-21 school year.

The team rankings and individual honors are submitted by member head coaches and recognize the academic prowess of softball teams across the Association’s membership categories.