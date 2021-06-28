Patriot Softball represented on PBC Team of Academic Distinction

A 2-year starter, she is a member of Chi Alpha Sigma national college athlete honor society and she garnered a 2020 Division II ADA Academic Achievement Award. She has also been named to FMU Swamp Fox Athletic-Academic Honor Roll all four of her semesters. She was named the FMU Team MVP in 2020 after hitting .444 with 25 runs scored and 17 driven in.

Hemingway hails from Conway, S.C., and is majoring in early childhood education with a 3.557 GPA.

A 3-year letterwinner, she owns a career .321 batting average in 74 contests with a 12-11 pitching mark in the circle. She has also been inducted into Chi Alpha Sigma honor society, while earning Peach Belt Conference Presidential Honor Roll recognition in 2019 and FMU Swamp Fox Athletic-Academic Honor Roll recognition on five occasions.

Davis is from Mechanicsville, Va., and has a 3.839 GPA as a biology major.

In her two seasons, the right-hander owns a 9-6 record in 26 career appearances. She has been named to the FMU Swamp Fox Athletic-Academic Honor Roll all four of her semesters.

Harkins, a native of Waxhaw, N.C., is a mathematics major and owns a 3.924 GPA.