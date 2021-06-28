Patriot Softball represented on PBC Team of Academic Distinction

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Six members of the Francis Marion University softball squad – senior outfielder Jordan Carlson, senior shortstop Ashtyn Patterson, junior pitcher and third baseman Janecia Hemingway, sophomore pitcher Rachel Davis, sophomore catcher Sarah Harkins, and sophomore second baseman Megan Matsil – have been named to the 2021 Peach Belt Conference Softball Team of Academic Distinction presented by Barnes & Noble College.
To be eligible for the team, a student-athlete must participate in at least half of her team's events and be either a starter or significant contributor; achieved a 3.30 cumulative grade point average (on a 4.0 scale), and have completed at least one full academic year at her current institution and have reached sophomore athletic eligibility. The Peach Belt Conference Sports Information Directors oversee the program.
Carlson, a native of Council Grove, Kan., graduated in May with a Bachelor of Science degree in mathematics and a 3.438 grade point average.
A 2-year starter at FMU, she batted .340 while wearing the red, white, and blue. Carlson earned a Division II ADA Academic Achievement Award in 2020 and was named to the FMU Swamp Fox Athletic-Academic Honor Roll all four of her semesters.
Patterson, a native of Andersonville, Tenn., has a perfect 4.00 GPA as an art major. She will return to play her extra year granted by the NCAA due to the covid-19 pandemic.
A 2-year starter, she is a member of Chi Alpha Sigma national college athlete honor society and she garnered a 2020 Division II ADA Academic Achievement Award. She has also been named to FMU Swamp Fox Athletic-Academic Honor Roll all four of her semesters. She was named the FMU Team MVP in 2020 after hitting .444 with 25 runs scored and 17 driven in.
Hemingway hails from Conway, S.C., and is majoring in early childhood education with a 3.557 GPA.
A 3-year letterwinner, she owns a career .321 batting average in 74 contests with a 12-11 pitching mark in the circle. She has also been inducted into Chi Alpha Sigma honor society, while earning Peach Belt Conference Presidential Honor Roll recognition in 2019 and FMU Swamp Fox Athletic-Academic Honor Roll recognition on five occasions.
Davis is from Mechanicsville, Va., and has a 3.839 GPA as a biology major.
In her two seasons, the right-hander owns a 9-6 record in 26 career appearances. She has been named to the FMU Swamp Fox Athletic-Academic Honor Roll all four of her semesters.
Harkins, a native of Waxhaw, N.C., is a mathematics major and owns a 3.924 GPA.
A 2-year starter, she has batted .316 with four homers and 46 RBIs in 59 career contests. A member of the Math Club, she has been tabbed to the FMU Swamp Fox Athletic-Academic Honor Roll four times.
Matsil hails from Indian Trail, N.C., and has a 3.409 GPA as a biology major.
She garnered All-Conference honors this past year after leading the Patriots with a .302 batting average. She has appeared in 59 games in her two seasons as a Patriot. She also earned FMU Swamp Fox Athletic-Academic Honor Roll recognition following all four of her semesters.
Carlson is a product of Council Grove High School, while Patterson attended Union County High School, Hemingway graduated from Conway High School, Davis from Atlee High School, Harkins from Parkwood High School, and Matsil from Porter Ridge High School.