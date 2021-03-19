Patriot Sports Teams at home this weekend

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Five Francis Marion athletic teams will host home events over the next three days.

The Francis Marion softball team (4-8) will open Peach Belt Conference play by hosting Augusta University (8-10) on Saturday at 1 p.m. at the FMU Softball Stadium in the Griffin Athletic Complex.

The Patriot men’s and women’s tennis teams will host PBC foe Lander University on Saturday at 1 p.m. on the Kassab Courts.

The FMU women’s soccer team (2-5-0) will hold Senior Day on Sunday when the Patriots entertain seventh-ranked Columbus State (4-1-1) at 1 p.m. on Hartzler Field in the Griffin Athletic Complex. Prior to the match, Francis Marion will recognized its four seniors -- midfielder Sarah Moll and defenders Brooke Kennedy, Dayle McEwen, and Megan Misuraca -- all of whom are four-year letterwinners who have appeared in at least 50 career matches.

The Patriot men’s soccer team (3-3-2) will host Clayton State (3-3-0) on Monday (March 22) at 6 p.m. also on Hartzler Field.

For the contests held in the Griffin Athletic Complex, attendance is limited to 250 spectators, including only FMU season ticket holders, FMU students who pick up free tickets prior to first pitch, and family members of team members who purchase tickets beforehand. No walk-up day-of-game ticket sales will be available. Spectators will be required to wear masks and social distancing will be observed.