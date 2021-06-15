 Skip to main content
Patriot Trio named to PBC Team of Academic Distinction
FMU Athletics

Patriot Trio named to PBC Team of Academic Distinction

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Francis Marion University seniors Megan Misuraca and Sarah Moll and junior Anna Capra have been named to the 2021 Peach Belt Conference Women’s Soccer Team of Academic Distinction presented by Barnes & Noble College.

To be eligible for the team, a student-athlete must participate in at least half of her team's events and be either a starter or significant contributor; achieved a 3.30 cumulative grade point average (on a 4.0 scale), and have completed at least one full academic year at her current institution and have reached sophomore athletic eligibility. The Peach Belt Conference Sports Information Directors oversee the program.

Misuraca is a native of Apex, N.C., and owns a 3.34 grade point average as a nursing major. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in May.

A four-year starter on the Patriot backline and in the midfield, she appeared in 54 career matches and registered eight goals and two assists. This is the third time she has garnered PBC Team of Academic Distinction honors. She is a member of Chi Alpha Sigma national college athlete honor society, has twice been named to the Peach Belt Conference Presidential Honor Roll, and was placed on the FMU Swamp Fox Athletic-Academic Honor Roll six times.

Moll hails from Waxhaw, N.C., and has a 3.808 GPA as a biology major. She also earned her undergraduate degree this past May graduating magna cum laude.

A three-year starter and four-year letterwinner up front and in the midfield, Moll appeared in 52 career matches and totaled 65 shots, two goals, and three assists.

She also earned this honor for the third consecutive year. She is a member of Chi Alpha Sigma and Omicron Delta Kappa (ODK) honor societies. She garnered a Division II ADA Academic Achievement Award in both 2019 and 2020 and has been named to the FMU Swamp Fox Athletic-Academic Honor Roll and the PBC Presidential Honor Roll on every possible occasion.

Capra is a native of High Point, N.C., and possesses a 3.819 GPA as a biology major.

A three-year starter on the backline, Capra has played in 41 career matches and assisted on four goals. This is her second year being named to the PBC Team of Academic Distinction. She is also a member of Chi Alpha Sigma national college athlete honor society, and she earned a Division II ADA Academic Achievement Award in 2020. She served on the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) this past year and has been placed on the PBC Presidential Honor Roll and FMU Swamp Fox Athletic-Academic Honor Roll at every opportunity.

Francis Marion completed its covid-delay and abbreviated 2020 season this spring with a 4-6-0 record.

Misuraca is a product of Apex High School, while Moll is a graduate of Cuthbertson High School and Capra is a graduate of High Point Central High School.

Capra

Misuraca

Moll

