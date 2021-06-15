Patriot Trio named to PBC Team of Academic Distinction

A three-year starter and four-year letterwinner up front and in the midfield, Moll appeared in 52 career matches and totaled 65 shots, two goals, and three assists.

She also earned this honor for the third consecutive year. She is a member of Chi Alpha Sigma and Omicron Delta Kappa (ODK) honor societies. She garnered a Division II ADA Academic Achievement Award in both 2019 and 2020 and has been named to the FMU Swamp Fox Athletic-Academic Honor Roll and the PBC Presidential Honor Roll on every possible occasion.

Capra is a native of High Point, N.C., and possesses a 3.819 GPA as a biology major.

A three-year starter on the backline, Capra has played in 41 career matches and assisted on four goals. This is her second year being named to the PBC Team of Academic Distinction. She is also a member of Chi Alpha Sigma national college athlete honor society, and she earned a Division II ADA Academic Achievement Award in 2020. She served on the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) this past year and has been placed on the PBC Presidential Honor Roll and FMU Swamp Fox Athletic-Academic Honor Roll at every opportunity.

Francis Marion completed its covid-delay and abbreviated 2020 season this spring with a 4-6-0 record.

Misuraca is a product of Apex High School, while Moll is a graduate of Cuthbertson High School and Capra is a graduate of High Point Central High School.