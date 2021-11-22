Patriot Volleyball learn first-round NCAA opponent

FLORENCE, S.C. -- The Francis Marion University volleyball team learned its first-round opponent in the upcoming NCAA Division II National Tournament as the field of 64 teams was announced on Monday evening.

Francis Marion (21-10) will be the eighth seed in the Southeast Regional to be hosted by Anderson University on Dec. 2-4.

The Patriots will face top-seeded Lenoir-Rhyne University (22-7) in the opening round. The remainder of the first-round will have second-seeded Anderson (22-7) playing seventh-seeded Mars Hill University (21-12), third-seeded Tusculum University (20-5) meeting sixth-seeded Augusta University (22-8), and fourth-seeded Wingate University (23-4) facing fifth-seeded Flagler College (21-5). Times for the matches are yet to be determined.

Francis Marion captured the Conference Carolinas’ automatic bid with its five-set win over North Greenville University on Saturday in the tournament title match. The Patriots also won the league’s East Division championship with a 15-2 mark in the school’s first year as a conference member. Overall, the team’s 21 victories equals the most wins in 13 seasons.