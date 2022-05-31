Patriot Women add JUCO wing player

Lascorz spent the past two seasons at Vincennes. This past season, she appeared in 27 games and averaged 4.6 points and 3.6 rebounds as the Blazers posted a 20-9 record and advanced to the Midwest District semifinals. She connected on 61.1 percent of her field goal attempts.

“Candela is a very well-rounded player that will add to our roster two years of junior college experience at a high-level school,” Porter said. “At 6-1, she can face up to the basket and shoot the mid-range jumper, while also possessing the ability to the put the ball on floor and drive, and also play with her back to the basket. Her footwork is very good and she has a tenacity to her rebounding skills. She moves well and is solid on the defensive end.