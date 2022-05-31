 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Local Colleges

Patriot Women add JUCO wing player

  • 0
FMU LOGO.jpg

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Francis Marion women’s basketball coach Jeri Porter announced junior college transfer and 6-1 forward Candela Lascorz of Huesca, Spain, joins the Patriots this fall.

Lascorz spent the past two seasons at Vincennes. This past season, she appeared in 27 games and averaged 4.6 points and 3.6 rebounds as the Blazers posted a 20-9 record and advanced to the Midwest District semifinals. She connected on 61.1 percent of her field goal attempts.

“Candela is a very well-rounded player that will add to our roster two years of junior college experience at a high-level school,” Porter said. “At 6-1, she can face up to the basket and shoot the mid-range jumper, while also possessing the ability to the put the ball on floor and drive, and also play with her back to the basket. Her footwork is very good and she has a tenacity to her rebounding skills. She moves well and is solid on the defensive end.

“We are excited about her international experience playing at the high school level and what that will add to our team culture. Her game is fundamentally sound, and you can tell she has been well coached.”

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Flamingos lose their home opener

Flamingos lose their home opener

FLORENCE, S.C. — Francesco Barbieri’s grand slam in the third inning appeared to have the Florence Flamingos on their way to victory against L…

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert