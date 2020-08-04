FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion women’s soccer coach Chelsea Parker has announced the signing of junior college forward Valentina Restrepo of Antioquia, Colombia, to the Patriot program.
Restrepo, 5-foot-5, comes from ASA College-Miami, where she played under the direction of coach David Luna. Her freshman year, she recorded a league-best 21 goals and 48 points, ranking 22nd and 6th nationally in those two categories respectively. Last season, she logged 13 goals (second-best in conference) and 30 points (third-best in conference). She earned first-team All-Region 8 honors in both her years with the Silver Storm, and during that time she produced nine match-winning scores.
She is a product of Instituicion Educativa Julio Cesar Garcia HS.
"We are really excited to add Valentina to our program,” said Parker. “She is a very experienced player. Valentina comes from a really good junior college program and has played internationally in Colombia. She will bring the creativity to the field that we are looking for.”
She is part of a nine-member recruiting class. The Patriots are returning 10 players who saw action from last season when FMU went 8-8-1.
