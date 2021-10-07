 Skip to main content
Patriots host Volleyball and Soccer matches this weekend
Local Colleges

Patriots host Volleyball and Soccer matches this weekend

FLORENCE, S.C. -- The Francis Marion University volleyball and men’s and women’s soccer teams will all host Conference Carolinas matches this weekend.

The East Division-leading Patriot volleyball team (10-8, 6-0) will entertain Converse University (3-11, 3-2) on Friday (Oct. 8) at 6 p.m. and Belmont Abbey College on Saturday (Oct. 9) at 11 a.m. Both matches will take place in the Smith University Center and admission is free. All spectators are required to wear masks.

Saturday’s match will be the program’s annual Dig Pink Match as the team brings awareness to and raises funds for breast cancer research. Donations to the Side-Out Foundation may be made at https://giving.side-out.org/campaigns/17748

Junior Gracie Davis leads FMU with 2.39 kills per set, while sophomore setter Kaylee Gillespie is tallying 8.59 assists and 2.57 digs per set. Freshman libero Zoie Larkins paces the Patriot defense with 4.24 digs per set and is second in service aces with 23.

The Patriots lead the all-time series with Converse 22-4 and with Belmont Abbey 6-2.

The FMU women’s soccer team (2-8-0, 2-3-0) will play host to Lees-McRae College (7-2-0, 4-1-0) on Saturday at 2 p.m., followed by the Patriot men’s squad (5-4-1, 4-0-0) also hosting Lees-McRae (5-3-1, 3-1-0) at 4:30 p.m.

Both soccer matches will take place on Hartzler Field in the Griffin Athletic Complex. Admission is $8 for adults and $5 for students with FMU students being admitted free with ID.

The Patriot women lead the all-time series with the Bobcats 4-1-0, while the FMU men trail in the series 1-5-1.

