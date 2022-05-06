Patterson, Hemingway named to all-defensive squad

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Francis Marion senior shortstop Ashtyn Patterson and senior third baseman Janecia Hemingway has been selected to the Conference Carolinas all-defensive softball team.

Patterson, a native of Andersonville, Tenn., has started all 53 games this season and has registered a .956 fielding percentage with 81 put outs and 93 assists. She has been part of six double plays this season and helped FMU pitchers post a 2.94 team earned run average – third best in the conference.

At the plate, she leads the Patriots with a .379 batting average with a team-high 56 runs scored and 13 doubles, four homers, and 33 runs batted in. Earlier, she was named to the All-Conference and Academic All-Conference squads.

Hemingway, a native of Conway, has appeared in 43 contests this year and has a .974 fielding percentage with 21 put outs and 54 assists. She has been a part of two double plays this season.

At the plate, she is batting .273 with nine doubles, three homers, and 25 RBIs. When not playing third, she has posted an 8-8 pitching mark with three saves and a 3.35 ERA. She was also selected to the 2022 Academic All-Conference Team.

The pair have helped lead Francis Marion to a 33-20 record and an appearance in the recent conference tournament title game. The Patriots are currently waiting for Monday’s (May 9) announcement of the NCAA Division II National Tournament field to see if they receive an at-large bid.