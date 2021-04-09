Peach Belt honors FMU soccer players

FLORENCE, S.C. – Five members of the Francis Marion men’s soccer team (graduate student defender Oier Bernaola, junior forward Javier Bello, junior midfielder Oliver Peters, junior defender Sam Pollard, and sophomore midfielder Alvaro Zamora) are on the all-Peach Belt Conference squad.Pollard and Zamora are first-team selections. Second-team nods went to Bello, Bernaola, and Peters.
Pollard, a 5-11 native of Perth, Australia, earns All-PBC honors for the third time, having been a first-team pick in 2019 and a second-team selection as a freshman. This year, he has started all 10 matches and played all but three minutes of the team’s total, tallied one goal and shares the team lead with four assists, recorded eight shots (two on goal), and helped anchor a Patriot defense that has allowed only 11 goals (1.03 goals against average).
Zamora, a 6-1 native of Madrid, Spain, was a first-team choice in 2019 as a forward and was the Peach Belt’s Co-Freshman of the year. This season, he has played in eight matches and registered two goals and four assists, while posting a team-high 22 shots (9 on goal). He successfully converted the team’s only penalty kick.
Bello, a 6-2 native of Madrid, Spain, played in all 10 matches and the leads the Patriots with 10 points (team-leading four goals and two assists). He scored the winning-winning goals in the road contest at Georgia Southwestern State University and at home against Clayton State University. His goal total came on only 12 shots, eight of which were on target.
Bernaola, a 6-2 native of Arantzazu, Spain, played every minute of the final nine matches of 2021. He tallied one goal on seven shots, and also helped anchor the Patriot backline. FMU has allowed its opponents only 101 shots and only 47 were on goal.
Peters, a 5-10 native of Ipswich, Suffolk, England, started all 10 contests and missed only three minutes of action. He scored once and recorded two shots, while directing the Patriot attack in the midfield. As a team, FMU registered 19 goals. Peters was the most valuable player of the last year’s PBC Tournament.
FMU owns a 4-3-3 record and will play in the PBC Tournament championship match on Sunday (April 11) at Flagler College. Kick-off is set for 3 p.m. FMU is the defending tournament champion.
WOMEN’S SOCCERFMU’s Restrepo
receives honor
FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University junior forward Valentina Restrepo has been named to the 2020-21 Peach Belt Conference All-Conference women’s soccer team. She was a second-team selection.
A 5-5 native of Medellin, Colombia, Restrepo started all 10 matches during the delayed 2020 season (played this spring) and shared the team lead in scoring with two goals and one assist.
She was on the field for all but 28 minutes during the season, led FMU in shots (21) and shots on goal (10), and was the driving force in the Patriot attack. She scored the match-winner in a 1-0 road victory at Georgia Southwestern State University and assisted on the winning score in a 3-1 victory over Georgia College.
FMU finished its season with a 4-6-0 mark under first-year head coach Chelsea Parker.
Restrepo transferred to Francis Marion after two seasons at ASA College-Miami, where she was a two-time first-team All-Region pick. She is a graduate of Instituicion Educativa Julio Cesar Garcia.
BASEBALLFMU-UNCP series now
starts Sunday
FLORENCE, S.C. — This weekend’s three-game Peach Belt Conference baseball series between Francis Marion University and 16th-ranked UNC Pembroke has been altered because of rain forecasted for the Pembroke area.
The series will now consist of a doubleheader on Sunday (April 11) beginning at 1 p.m. on UNCP’s Sammy Cox Field, and a single game on Monday (April 12) at 2 p.m. Because of covid protocals on the Pembroke campus, no visiting fans will be allowed to attend.
UNCP sits atop the Peach Belt standings with a 22-5 overall record and an 18-3 conference mark, while Francis Marion is eighth with a 13-12 overall mark and an 11-12 PBC record.