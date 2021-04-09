Peach Belt honors FMU soccer players

FLORENCE, S.C. – Five members of the Francis Marion men’s soccer team (graduate student defender Oier Bernaola, junior forward Javier Bello, junior midfielder Oliver Peters, junior defender Sam Pollard, and sophomore midfielder Alvaro Zamora) are on the all-Peach Belt Conference squad.Pollard and Zamora are first-team selections. Second-team nods went to Bello, Bernaola, and Peters.

Pollard, a 5-11 native of Perth, Australia, earns All-PBC honors for the third time, having been a first-team pick in 2019 and a second-team selection as a freshman. This year, he has started all 10 matches and played all but three minutes of the team’s total, tallied one goal and shares the team lead with four assists, recorded eight shots (two on goal), and helped anchor a Patriot defense that has allowed only 11 goals (1.03 goals against average).

Zamora, a 6-1 native of Madrid, Spain, was a first-team choice in 2019 as a forward and was the Peach Belt’s Co-Freshman of the year. This season, he has played in eight matches and registered two goals and four assists, while posting a team-high 22 shots (9 on goal). He successfully converted the team’s only penalty kick.