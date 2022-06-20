Pearl Moore and Sylvia Hatchell: More work needs to be done with Title IX

FLORENCE, S.C. – Title IX was in its infancy while Sylvia Hatchell coached the Francis Marion women’s basketball team, and Pearl Moore was her star player from 1976-79. Their Patriot accomplishments are the stuff of legend, with Hatchell winning two national titles there (1982, ’86), and Moore becoming women’s college basketball’s all-time scorer (4,061 points).

Hatchell was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2013, and Moore was enshrined last fall.

On Tuesday, the Springfield Public Forum has partnered with the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame to assemble an All-Star, Hall of Fame panel to discuss and celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Federal Title IX legislation that began to level the playing field for women’s sports funding and participation.

Title IX states: “No person in the United States shall, on the basis of sex, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any education program or activity receiving Federal financial assistance.”

Hatchell, who also coached the University of North Carolina to a national crown in 1994, will be on the panel. And Moore will be there as a special guest.

Moore, who graduated Wilson High School in 1975, was upset her senior year that the Morning News only recognized an all-city boys’ basketball team. Therefore, she wrote a letter to the paper, and there was also an all-city girls’ team from then on.

“I just wanted us to have equal footing,” Moore said. “Not that we’re ever going to get equal footing. I just wanted women to get some acknowledgement for doing the same things. Female athletes will never get the glory that men do. It’s just not like that. It’s not the way it was made. If it was, then we would get paid the same thing the men were getting paid. But it’s not.”

Moore never received athletic scholarship money at Francis Marion or her first school, Anderson Junior College. Pell grants were her financial aid.

“The Pell grant was really big with the kids,” said Hatchell, who coached the FMU women from 1975-86. “We had a little bit of money, not a lot. A lot of them did get Pell grants. The people of Francis Marion were really good at helping me find money for the deserving athletes.”

Hatchell then talked more about her time at FMU.

“There were not any traditions established at the time,” she said. “So, whenever I went to Francis Marion, the women basically got what the men got – which was not the way it was at other places. But that was actually a really good thing because we shared practice times and facilities, just in everything. So, it was a great setup, and (founding president Doug Smith) made sure everything was equal.”

Hatchell was good at making the most of the scholarship money she had. Case in point: The 1986 national championship run.

“We played Wayland Baptist, and they had like 12 full scholarships,” Hatchell said. “And I had 3 ½ on my team, as far as full scholarships. But again, we spread it out and found other resources. And also, I just had some great kids who played hard.”

While Title IX created so many more opportunities for women, Hatchell worked her way to become UNC’s coach in 1986.

“I went to UNC because of Title IX,” said Hatchell, a native of Gastonia, N.C. “A lot of the schools were, because of the law, having to put more into women’s sports. So, they were coming after a lot of younger coaches who had been successful, and that’s how I wound up at North Carolina. That was my dream job, anyway.”

But today, the coaching landscape for women’s sports concerns Hatchell.

“It seems like we’re at a standstill,” Hatchell said. “When Title IX was passed in ’72, it was probably around 93 percent of women’s college teams that were being coached by women. And probably now, it’s not even 40 percent. The big concern now is that the women are not getting the job opportunities to coach women’s teams.

“I’m not opposed to men coaching women,” she added. “My husband coached women’s basketball at three different schools for 25 years. But I think women should have opportunities. And, that’s not happening.”

A couple of years ago, Hatchell made an attempt to give more women opportunities at the college level.

“I put together a proposal I sent to the NCAA a couple of years ago, asking them to create an ‘apprenticeship’ pipeline, so that former players can enter coaching,” Hatchell said. “When I was coaching at North Carolina, when I had a position open, I was not going to hire someone that didn’t have experience. So, this was a way for young former players to get their foot in the door as far as coaching.”

Hatchell also said there’s a double standard when men’s and women’s coaches are judged.

“As far as evaluations of coaching, I know a lot of women’s coaches who have lost their jobs because of how they handle situations,” Hatchell said. “And yet if a male coach handles the situation the same way, then that’s OK."

So, the fight to embolden Title IX continues.

“You can’t ever let up,” Moore said. “You’re going to have to always prove you’re entitled to have all these things. Not just to be given, you’ve got to work for them.

“It’s never ending.”

