PGA Byron Nelson scores

HARTSVILLE, S.C. − Coker University is seeking a new baseball coach. The NCAA Division II school posted a job advertisement Saturday.
BEL AIR, Md. -- Florence-Darlington Tech eliminated rival USC Sumter with Saturday's 9-0 win in the NJCAA's East District tournament.
The most-likely format: Each of the league’s 14 teams would be assigned three annual opponents. The remaining 10 conference rivals would rotate onto the schedule every other season, five on, five off.
BEL AIR, Md. — Florence-Darlington Tech fell behind 6-1 and never recovered in Saturday’s first game, losing 7-5 to Harford in the NJCAA’s Eas…
FLORENCE, S.C. — Seventh-seeded Francis Marion plays sixth-seeded King in Wednesday’s 11 a.m. play-in round for the Conference Carolinas tourn…