Post 1 one win away from advancing to state playoffs' main bracket

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence’s Robbie Jordan was three outs away from a no-hitter Monday after striking out eight batters during the first six innings.

With Post 1 leading 7-1 going into the top of the seventh against Manning-Santee, Florence coach Derick Urquhart substituted Jordan for closer Thomas Skipper.

“(Jordan) had some more pitches and could have gone out in the seventh, but he was up to 90 pitches, and we had Skipper ready,” Urquhart said. “(Skipper) is our closer for a reason, so we made the decision to go ahead and make that change. He didn’t throw last week at all, so we felt like we needed to get him an inning tonight.”

Manning-Santee scored two runs against Skipper, but that was it, and Florence won 7-3. Game 2 of the best-of-three series is 7 p.m. Wednesday in Manning.

Those two runs, however, were enough to agitate Urquhart, knowing his team faces that same team on the road in Game 2.

“Thank goodness (for the 7-1 lead after six innings), because we didn’t play well that last inning,” said Urquhart, whose team is now 26-2. “I was a little disappointed in the way we played tonight. As well as we had played in the past couple of weeks, tonight was not our best night.”