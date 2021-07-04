 Skip to main content
RedWolves clobber Copperheads
Coastal Plain League

RedWolves clobber Copperheads

Redwolves

Florence's Kyle McShaffrey scores on A.J. Liu's single, scoring the RedWolves' 20th run.

 TAYLOR ADAMS/SPECIAL TO THE MORNING NEWS

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence led 5-0 after the first inning and rolled to a 20-8 win Saturday over Asheboro.

The RedWolves improved to 9-17.

Clayton Peterson finished 3 for 5 and hit a two-run homer in the second. He had four RBI by game's end.

Kyle McShaffrey went 3 for 6, Alex Peterson went 2 for 3 with a double and two RBI, A.J. Liu went 4 for 5 with two doubles and two RBI, Kyle Riesselmann went 3 for 5 with a double and RBI, Brody Wortham went 3 for 5 with an RBI, Trey Law 2 for 4 with three RBI, and Kevin Saenz 1 for 5 with three RBI.

The winning pitcher was Andrew Shaw, who struck out two batters in his four innings of work.

