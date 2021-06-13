RedWolves lose for fifth time in six games

LEXINGTON, S.C. -- After losing 12-11 late Saturday night at Lexington, the Florence RedWolves rallied Sunday from a 7-1 deficit during the final two innings to tie Wilmington. But the Sharks hit an RBI single in the bottom of the ninth to win 8-7.
Florence's record dropped to 3-8, and the RedWolves have lost five of their past six games.
After falling behind 7-1, an RBI single by Todd Mattox, and two-run single by Cade Watson narrowed the deficit to 7-4. Then, in the top of the ninth, Alex Peterson hit a two-run homer, and teammate A.J. Knowles homered after that.
An RBI single by Lukas Polanco accounted for Florence's first run in the third inning.
LATE SATURDAY
Lexington County 12
Florence 11
LEXINGTON, S.C. -- Florence's Will Hardee hit an RBI double and finished 3 for 5, but Lexington County beat the RedWolves in 11 innings. The game, which started after a two-hour weather delay from its scheduled 7 p.m. start, lasted four hours before the Blowfish won it on David Cromer's single.
In a similar, roller-coaster of a game like the previous meeting between these two teams that Florence won, the RedWolves on Saturday twice blew three-run leads.
The RedWolves built their first three-run lead, 6-3, when Mattox hit an RBI single in the fourth, Clayton Peterson added a sacrifice fly in the fifth, and Kyle McShaffrey scored on a double steal.
After the Blowfish tied it at 6, the teams traded runs again and were tied at 7 when the game went into the 10th inning. Therefore, the Coastal Plain League's extra-inning rule took effect where each half inning started with runners at first and second.
The RedWolves then took their second three-run lead at 10-7 in the top of the 10th, which featured another Mattox single.
But after the Blowfish rebounded to tie the game at 10, Florence took its final lead in the top of the 11th on McShaffrey's run-scoring single.
That was, until Lexington County bounced back again and won it.