RedWolves lose for fifth time in six games

LEXINGTON, S.C. -- After losing 12-11 late Saturday night at Lexington, the Florence RedWolves rallied Sunday from a 7-1 deficit during the final two innings to tie Wilmington. But the Sharks hit an RBI single in the bottom of the ninth to win 8-7.

Florence's record dropped to 3-8, and the RedWolves have lost five of their past six games.

After falling behind 7-1, an RBI single by Todd Mattox, and two-run single by Cade Watson narrowed the deficit to 7-4. Then, in the top of the ninth, Alex Peterson hit a two-run homer, and teammate A.J. Knowles homered after that.

An RBI single by Lukas Polanco accounted for Florence's first run in the third inning.

LATE SATURDAY

Lexington County 12

Florence 11

LEXINGTON, S.C. -- Florence's Will Hardee hit an RBI double and finished 3 for 5, but Lexington County beat the RedWolves in 11 innings. The game, which started after a two-hour weather delay from its scheduled 7 p.m. start, lasted four hours before the Blowfish won it on David Cromer's single.