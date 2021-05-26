RedWolves ready for return to action

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence RedWolves have a new coach in Jake Schuster – the team’s fourth since 2017. Next summer, they will play in their new stadium, Carolina Bank Field. And who knows, next year, if the team will be known as something else, as a contest is being held to change its name?

But one thing is certain: Florence’s Coastal Plain League team is back after not playing last year because of the pandemic.

“It feels really good to be here,” said Schuster, pitching coach and recruiting coordinator at Gulf Coast State (Fla.) College. He was an assistant in 2019 under then-coach Ryan Vruggink, and was supposed to return last year in the same role. “Last night, I couldn’t sleep. I was really excited to get down here and get everything going. I’m very excited for what we’re doing as an organization and what we’re doing as a team with the kids coming in. That’s always a fun time of the year with the kids coming in and getting to interact with them for the first time in person, or over the phone.”

Or on Zoom.

One player fans can see in person is one they’ve been watching since he was a kid: Will Hardee, the former South Florence star who earned first-team all-Peach Belt honors this season at Francis Marion University.