RedWolves ready for return to action

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence RedWolves have a new coach in Jake Schuster – the team’s fourth since 2017. Next summer, they will play in their new stadium, Carolina Bank Field. And who knows, next year, if the team will be known as something else, as a contest is being held to change its name?
But one thing is certain: Florence’s Coastal Plain League team is back after not playing last year because of the pandemic.
“It feels really good to be here,” said Schuster, pitching coach and recruiting coordinator at Gulf Coast State (Fla.) College. He was an assistant in 2019 under then-coach Ryan Vruggink, and was supposed to return last year in the same role. “Last night, I couldn’t sleep. I was really excited to get down here and get everything going. I’m very excited for what we’re doing as an organization and what we’re doing as a team with the kids coming in. That’s always a fun time of the year with the kids coming in and getting to interact with them for the first time in person, or over the phone.”
Or on Zoom.
One player fans can see in person is one they’ve been watching since he was a kid: Will Hardee, the former South Florence star who earned first-team all-Peach Belt honors this season at Francis Marion University.
This past season, Hardee hit .399 with 36 runs scored, 10 doubles, a triple, team-best six homers, and 30 RBI. In the PBC, he ranked third in batting, 10th in hits (57), and ninth in on-base percentage (.457). He posted a team-leading .608 slugging percentage, a team-high OPS of 1.065, registered four outfield assists, and hit .413 with runners in scoring position.
His season average included a .414 figure against left-handed pitchers. He hit safely in 26 of his 33 games, including an 11-game streak, with 18 multi-hit games and eight multi-RBI games.
Suffice to say, Schuster is excited about having Hardee on his team.
“What’s not to like about him? The guy hit .400 here in a good league for Francis Marion,” Schuster said. “He has absolutely great bat-ball skills, and we expect him to hit in the middle of the lineup. He drives in runs, doesn’t strike out too much. He’ll be a very big piece to what we do.”
Also from FMU, Patriot stars are with the RedWolves, like Todd Mattox (also a first-team All-Peach Belt choice), Tanner Wakefield and Cory Poulsen.
Schuster said he also expects huge results from A.J. Liu, of UT Dallas. There, he is hitting 380 with 18 doubles, a triple, five homers and 40 RBI.
“He’s a hard-nosed guy,” Schuster said. “He has really good bat-ball skills and is having a really good season at UT Dallas. He doesn’t strike out a lot, and he gets on base at a really good clip. He can still drive in runs when you need him to, and I expect him to be at the top or middle of the order. If he’s on, we’re probably having a good day.”
On the mound, the College of Charleston’s Guillermo Granier, as well as Joshua Cerejo (New Orleans) and Devin Beckley (The Citadel) will be among Schuster’s primary options.
“(Granier) is a guy who we think can make a big impact, and (Cerejo) is someone we’re expecting to be a big piece of the team,” Schuster said. “And (Beckley) is someone who can probably fit into the closer role.”
RedWolves players from Florence-Darlington Tech, meanwhile, include Braxton Elms (pitcher), Patrick Matthews (infield). They will join the team after the Stingers return from the NJCAA World Series, in Grand Junction, Colo.
First-year RedWolves president Cameron Kovach, meanwhile, also thinks the pieces are here to have a solid season.
“Ever since we had our first interview with Jake, we knew he’s going to come in and really get the job done and be a great coach,” Kovach said. “I’ve already seen from the recruitment of his players that there will be a lot of talent for the community to watch. That’s what summer baseball is all about.”