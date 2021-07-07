RedWolves remain optimistic they can turn things around

FLORENCE, S.C. – Dancing and hopping with fists in the air, all the Savannah Bananas’ dugout was missing were strobe lights and a disco ball.
The best team in the Coastal Plain, the Bananas proved once again they more than just a summer party with Tuesday's 7-3 win over Florence at Sparrow Stadium. While Savannah, featured recently on ESPN for its party atmosphere at home games, improved to 24-3 overall (4-0 in the second half) in the CP West, Florence dropped to 9-18 and remain 2-3 in the CP East.
"They had timely hits; we walked more guys than they did," RedWolves coach Jake Schuster said. "That pretty much sums the game up. We had a couple of errors that hurt us. We gave up a run or two on errors. But the name of the game is free passes. We gave up more than they did."
The Bananas jumped to a 4-0 lead by the time the third inning was done. Although Florence got on the board with Derek Berg’s run-scoring triple in the fifth, Savannah responded with two more in the seventh, and another in the eighth.
After Savannah’s Jesse Sherrill led Tuesday’s game off with a bunt single, that set the stage for a 2-0 first inning with Livan Reinoso’s RBI groundout and Tristan Peters’ sacrifice fly. Florence had runners at first and second in the second inning with one out, but that was nixed by a double play.
"It was big deal," Schuster said. "They came out and put up two runs in the first, and we had a chance to scratch back and steal some momentum away. But they made a good play, we hit it right to the guy. That's baseball, but that was a big turning point."
In the third inning, Savannah loaded the bases twice and scored twice as Peters hit an RBI double, and Carson Falsken was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. The lead could have grown larger if not for a double play that happened after Florence center fielder Brody Hopkins caught Bryson Bloomer’s fly ball and then threw Peters out at home after he tried to tag up and score. Hopkins also made a spectacular diving catch to end the top of the ninth.
Savannah’s lead grew to 6-1 in the top of the seventh with Livan Reinoso’s RBI double and another run scoring when the RedWolves erred while handling a Ty Jackson hit.
In the bottom of the eighth, Florence scored its second run of the night after Will Hardee walked and reached third on a passed ball before crossing home plate on Hopkins’ single. A.J. Liu then drove in Hopkins to get his team within 7-3.
But that was it.
It's still early in the second half of the season, so Schuster remains optimistic his team won't have a repeat performance of its first-half record, 7-14.
"I think we're playing all right," he said. "I kind of feel like we've played better than what our record has shown all year. I've been happy with how we've competed. I just hope things can go our way if we play better defense and throw more strikes and get the big hit when we need it."