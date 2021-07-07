RedWolves remain optimistic they can turn things around

"It was big deal," Schuster said. "They came out and put up two runs in the first, and we had a chance to scratch back and steal some momentum away. But they made a good play, we hit it right to the guy. That's baseball, but that was a big turning point."

In the third inning, Savannah loaded the bases twice and scored twice as Peters hit an RBI double, and Carson Falsken was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. The lead could have grown larger if not for a double play that happened after Florence center fielder Brody Hopkins caught Bryson Bloomer’s fly ball and then threw Peters out at home after he tried to tag up and score. Hopkins also made a spectacular diving catch to end the top of the ninth.

Savannah’s lead grew to 6-1 in the top of the seventh with Livan Reinoso’s RBI double and another run scoring when the RedWolves erred while handling a Ty Jackson hit.

In the bottom of the eighth, Florence scored its second run of the night after Will Hardee walked and reached third on a passed ball before crossing home plate on Hopkins’ single. A.J. Liu then drove in Hopkins to get his team within 7-3.

But that was it.

It's still early in the second half of the season, so Schuster remains optimistic his team won't have a repeat performance of its first-half record, 7-14.