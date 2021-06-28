 Skip to main content
RedWolves start 2nd half of season with win
Monday's Coastal Plain League

RedWolves start 2nd half of season with win

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Here's to new beginnings.

The Florence RedWolves, who finished with a 7-14 record in the Coastal Plain League's first half, opened the second half of the season Monday with a 7-3 win against Holly Springs at Sparrow Stadium.

After a 75-minute weather delay, Florence led 4-0 in the first inning and never looked back. Run-scoring singles by Kyle Riesselmann, Kyle McShaffrey and Lukas Polanco, and a bases-loaded walk accounted for that 4-0 lead. After a runner scored on a sixth-inning error, none other than Polanco added a two-run double in the seventh to account for the RedWolves' runs.

Winning pitcher Kole Tauzin struck out four batters (and walked four) during his 4 1/3 innings of work.

