RedWolves start 2nd half of season with win

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Here's to new beginnings.
The Florence RedWolves, who finished with a 7-14 record in the Coastal Plain League's first half, opened the second half of the season Monday with a 7-3 win against Holly Springs at Sparrow Stadium.
After a 75-minute weather delay, Florence led 4-0 in the first inning and never looked back. Run-scoring singles by Kyle Riesselmann, Kyle McShaffrey and Lukas Polanco, and a bases-loaded walk accounted for that 4-0 lead. After a runner scored on a sixth-inning error, none other than Polanco added a two-run double in the seventh to account for the RedWolves' runs.
Winning pitcher Kole Tauzin struck out four batters (and walked four) during his 4 1/3 innings of work.