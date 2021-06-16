RedWolves win 13-5 over Lexington County

LEXINGTON, S.C. -- Kyle McShaffry led Tuesday's game with a home run, and Florence won 13-5 over Lexington County on Tuesday night. The RedWolves improved to 4-9.

By game's end, McShaffry also hit two doubles and finished with three RBI. Will Hardee added an RBI double, and finished 2 for 6 with two RBI. And, teammate Lukas Polanco doubled and finished 2 for 5 with two RBI of his own.

Overall, Florence hit nine doubles Tuesday.

McShaffry's blast sparked a four-run first inning, and the RedWolves never looked back.

Florence added two more runs in the second and fourth, three in the fifth, one in the sixth, and another in the ninth.

Lathan Todd was the winning pitcher after striking out seven batters during his four innings of work.

Dylan Brewer, a former Latta star who now stars for Clemson, hit a double Tuesday for the Blowfish and finished 2 for 5.

Florence's next game is 7 p.m. Thursday at Savannah.