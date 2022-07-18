Registration for City of Florence Athletics & Sports Tourism fall adult softball leagues

FLORENCE, S.C. -- The City of Florence Athletics & Sports Tourism is conducting registration for their Fall Adult Softball Leagues through Thursday, Aug. 11 at the City of Florence Athletics & Sports Tourism Administrative Offices located at 513 Barnes Street.

If your team is interested in participating, please stop by and pick up an information packet and to pay your team registration fees. Paying fees and packet pick up will also be available to teams at the Freedom Florence Recreation Complex. You can send an email to rocky@cityofflorence.com or call (843) 669-4597 and have the information e-mailed to your team rep and to set a time to drop off fees.

The registration fee is $475 per team for the co-ed and open leagues. The deadline for paying the registration fee is 5:30 p.m. Aug. 11. All paid teams may begin practicing at Freedom Florence beginning Aug. 16.

A team rep meeting will be held at the Freedom Florence Recreation Upper Complex with co-ed team Reps at 6:30 p.m. and open leagues team Reps at 7:30pm Aug. 15. USSSA game rules, league rules and discussion on all by-laws will be held at that time. Games will begin Aug. 29.

Leagues offered are: Adult open co-ed; adult Open “A” and “B” divisions. Any individuals wishing to sign up without a team will be placed on a free agent list, available to be called by any team needing extra players.

Individuals can register by phone at (843) 669-4597 or by e-mail. Players on the free agent list are not guaranteed to be placed on a team. Adult co-ed and open league games will be played Monday, Tuesday and Thursday evenings. All leagues will use USSSA Rules in conjunction with the City of Florence Recreation softball League guidelines and by-laws. All bats must have a legible USSSA Thumbprint and they will be PSI checked and provided a sticker before being used in league play.

If you have any questions, please call the Freedom Florence Recreation Complex offices at (843) 669-4597.

Batting cages

The City of Florence batting cages are open for the fall baseball and softball seasons at the Freedom Florence Recreation Complex to help improve hitting skills. It's open Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4 p.m.-8 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 1 p.m.-6 p.m.

Individuals are welcome and team reservations are also available. Please call (843) 661-2675 during the hours of operation and for information. For additional information, you can also call (843) 669-4597. The batting cages will remain open through Nov. 20.