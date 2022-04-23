SATURDAY'S COLLEGES: FMU men's golf seeded first in Southland Conference tournament

FLORENCE, S.C. — Francis Marion’s golf team will travel to McKinney, Texas, for its first appearance in the Southland Conference tournament at the Stonebridge Country Club. It starts Monday.

The Patriot lineup includes Grant Sellers (72.89 stroke average), McClure Thompson (74.44), Casper Kennedy (73.43), Mitchell Vance (73.50), and Carlos Garre (74.17). Michael Rials (75.72) will be the team’s alternate for the event.

“It’s a great opportunity for these guys at a conference championship and it is an opportunity we haven’t had in a while,” Patriots coach Mark Gaynor said. “We are used to the competition, and it’s a new place, so we are excited.”

The seeding order for the event has been determined based on each team’s national Golfstat ranking. Francis Marion currently ranks 130th in the nation and enters the championship as the No. 1 seed. Augusta University will be the No. 2 seed, followed by Southeastern Louisiana University at the No. 3 position. University of New Orleans holds the No. 4 spot, just ahead of No. 5 University of Incarnate Word, No. 6 Houston Baptist University, and No. 7 Nicholls State University.

FMU will be paired with Augusta during the open round and will begin teeing off at 10 a.m. Monday.

The Patriots own a 292.48 team stroke average, which would rank as its second lowest in the past quarter century. FMU recorded four top-five team finishes during the regular season, winning February’s Wexford Plantation Intercollegiate.

Francis Marion posted a 3-0 mark against other Southland Conference schools during the regular season.

The Southland Champion will earn the conference’s automatic bid to one of six regional sites for NCAA Division I men’s golf championships May 15-18.

BASEBALL

FDTC 13-10, Cleveland CC 1-0: FLORENCE — The Stingers’ record improved to 39-11 overall.

In Game 1, Scott McDonough hit an RBI single, and Harris Celata added a two-run homer in the first inning. Tre Williams and Dylan Johnson added run-scoring singles in the second.

McDonough hit an RBI double in the fourth, and Tate Abbott added a two-run double. Williams then added a two-run single, and the Stingers never looked back.

In Game 2, FDTC put together a five-run third. Davidson and Jackson Hoshour hit RBI singles, and Duffield hit a three-run triple. And in the sixth, Crespo hit a three-run triple to end the game.

UNC Pembroke 3, Francis Marion 2: FLORENCE — In Game 1, UNCP added a run in each of the final three innings. FMU, which led 1-0 on Tyler Reynolds’ first-inning single, fell behind 3-1 before scoring on an error in the top of the seventh. Will Hardee went 2 for 4 with a triple, extending his stretch of consecutive games with a hit to 21. It was extended to 22 in Game 2, which was not over at press time. Also in Game 1, Darius Nobles went 2 for 2 to improve his hitting streak to 14 contests.

SOFTBALL

Belmont Abbey 3-1, Francis Marion 2-11: FLORENCE — In the first inning of Game 1, FMU’s Ashtyn Patterson stole home, and Danielle Karacson scored on Savana Rosson’s RBI single to left.

In Game 2, the Patriots rebounded with an eight-run third. Lauren Smallwood homered twice, the latter a two-run shot. And Megan Matsil hit a three-run homer. Karacson hit a sacrifice fly, and Grace Trautman added an RBI double.

In the sixth, Karacson also added a two-run double.

Game 2’s winning pitcher was Janecia Hemingway, who accounted for the Patriots’ final run with an RBI groundout.

TENNIS

FMU men, women beat N. Greenville: TIGERVILLE — The FMU men won 7-0, and the women 6-1.

FRIDAYWOMEN’S TENNIS

Francis Marion 7, Southern Wesleyan 0: CENTRAL — The Patriots improved to 13-5 overall and 8-2 in the Conference Carolinas.

Junior Gabriel Karatantcheva and sophomore Camryn Cassetori opened doubles play with a 6-1 win at the No.3 position, followed by victories by Wise and junior Hermon Mikael (6-1) at No.1 and sophomore Julie Martincova and freshman Sophia Hansen (6-3) at No.2.

Freshman Paige Wise improved her unbeaten singles record to 14-0 with a quick 6-0, 6-2 at the No.1 spot. Hansen upped the advantage to 3-0 with a 6-1, 6-1 victory at No.5, and Karatantcheva clinched the match with a 6-2, 6-1 win at No. 3.

MEN’S TENNIS

Francis Marion 6, Southern Wesleyan 1: CENTRAL — The Patriots swept in doubles and also dominated singles play.

FMU freshmen Martin Barbera and Harri Lloyd-Evans opened doubles action with a 6-0 win at the No.2 position. Freshman Luis Lopez Sarasa and sophomore Adam Ernberg followed with a 6-1 victory at No.2 and sophomores Liam Day and Leonel Gonzalez won 6-2 at No.1.

Lopez Sarasa upped the advantage to 2-0 with a 6-0, 6-0 blanking at No.5 singles, while improving his season record to 11-5. Day claimed a 6-2, 6-2 win at the top spot to up his season mark to 12-4, and Lloyd-Evans clinched the match for the Patriots with a 6-2, 6-3 win at No.2 singles. The freshman now has a 13-2 singles mark in his first season in Florence.

MEN’S LACROSSE

Anderson 18, Coker 15: HARTSVILLE — Justin Beighey and Cal Gibson each recorded hat tricks for the Cobras. Zyaire Marshall, Henry Haskett and Sean Moran each netted two goals and Caden Gore and Corey Gales each scored once. Gibson helped on three Coker goals in the game, while four others each assisted on goals in the game.

