SATURDAYS' FMU ROUNDUP: FMU men's soccer wins in 2 OT

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Sophomore forward Isak Strand scored the first goal of his career in the 105th minute helping Francis Marion University to a 1-0 double-overtime win against a resilient Belmont Abbey College squad, Saturday night in Conference Carolinas men’s soccer play.
The Patriots (7-4-2, 6-0-1) return to action on the road against the University of Mount Olive this Tuesday (Oct. 19) at 7 p.m.
Francis Marion holds sole possession of first place in the conference standings after Mount Olive dropped a home match to Lees-McRae College on Saturday. The Patriots have only allowed only one goal to conference opponents this season.
Strand’s goal came off a double-assist from junior forward Javier Bello, who quickly laid it off for senior midfielder Oliver Peters, who then one-touch crossed it to Strand, 15 yards out in the middle of the box. This is the first overtime win for head coach Luis Rincon and the Patriots this season.
The FMU defense allowed the Crusaders (3-9-1, 2-6-1) to shoot only five times during the entire match, with one shot being on-target. FMU totaled 16 shots with Bello, Strand and senior forward Nils Gulbranson adding three shots each. Sophomore midfielder Kimo Lemke and defender Sebastian Garcia added two shots, while Conference Carolinas defender of the week Oier Bernaola, midfielder Sam Pollard, and forward Nick Heunig each added one shot.
The Patriots compiled nine corner kicks to the Crusaders’ zero.
FMU sophomore goalkeeper Ricardo Rossi registered one save, while Belmont Abbey keeper Ben Knust saved seven shots. Knust was able to save multiple potential game-winning attempts made by the Patriots all match, until overtime. It is the fourth shutout of the year for Rossi.
Strand’s first attempt nearly found the back of the net in the 17th minute, but his chip shot off a service from Pollard was directly at Knust. In the 33rd minute, a cross from the far left side by Bello wondered near the top of the goal and forced a leaping punch out by Knust.
Bello had an entertaining bicycle-kick from 12 yards out in the 61st minute that sailed wide left of the intended target. Just two minutes later, senior midfielder Oliver Peters found the head of Garcia, but the try whisk just over the crossbar. Another header by Garcia at 73:05 forced a save by Knust.
Following a first overtime period that featured only one off-target shot, Huenig’s header of a chip pass from Lemke forced Knust to make a remarkable stop at 103:44. That sequence preceded Strand’s match-winner by only 35 seconds.
Prior to the match, FMU recognized its eight seniors on this year’s roster: Bernaola, Pollard, Peters, Gulbranson, midfielders Jafet Santiago and Gabrielle Cavarero and forwards Mauricio Castorino and Warsay Tekeste.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
Belmont Abbey 2
Francis Marion 0
FLORENCE – The Francis Marion University women’s soccer team honored five seniors prior to kick-off, but Belmont Abbey College ruined the celebration by claiming a 2-0 win, Saturday afternoon (Oct. 16) in Conference Carolinas women’s soccer action.
The five seniors honored by Francis Marion prior to the match were goalkeeper Rachael Hennenkamp, forward Faith Allen, midfielders Breesa Nawahine and Ellie Wray, and defender Anna Capra. Hennenkamp, Allen, and Capra are four-year letterwinners.