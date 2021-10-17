SATURDAYS' FMU ROUNDUP: FMU men's soccer wins in 2 OT

The Patriots compiled nine corner kicks to the Crusaders’ zero.

FMU sophomore goalkeeper Ricardo Rossi registered one save, while Belmont Abbey keeper Ben Knust saved seven shots. Knust was able to save multiple potential game-winning attempts made by the Patriots all match, until overtime. It is the fourth shutout of the year for Rossi.

Strand’s first attempt nearly found the back of the net in the 17th minute, but his chip shot off a service from Pollard was directly at Knust. In the 33rd minute, a cross from the far left side by Bello wondered near the top of the goal and forced a leaping punch out by Knust.

Bello had an entertaining bicycle-kick from 12 yards out in the 61st minute that sailed wide left of the intended target. Just two minutes later, senior midfielder Oliver Peters found the head of Garcia, but the try whisk just over the crossbar. Another header by Garcia at 73:05 forced a save by Knust.

Following a first overtime period that featured only one off-target shot, Huenig’s header of a chip pass from Lemke forced Knust to make a remarkable stop at 103:44. That sequence preceded Strand’s match-winner by only 35 seconds.