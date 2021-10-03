SATURDAY'S FMU SOCCER ROUNDUP: Patriot men beat Emmanuel

FRANKLIN SPRINGS, Ga. –- Senior midfielder Oliver Peters scored off a free kick in the 64th minute and sophomore goalkeeper Riccardo Rossi posted his second shutout of the year as Francis Marion University blanked Emmanuel College 1-0, Saturday night in Conference Carolinas men’s soccer action.

FMU evens its overall mark at 4-4-1 and remains one of three unbeaten squads in the conference with a 4-0-0 mark. The Patriots have not allowed a score in those four contests.

Francis Marion will play at Queens University of Charlotte on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m., before hosting Lees-McRae College on Oct. 9 at 4:30 p.m.

The match deciding shot came at 63:53. Following a foul on the Lions, FMU was awarded a free kick in the middle of the field 28 yards out from goal. Senior defender Sam Pollard ran over the ball and played it backwards to Peters who nailed the shot into the back netting.

Francis Marion held a commanding 23-8 edge in shots, while both team earned eight corner kicks. Rossi registered four saves, while Rodrigo De La Terga made nine stops for the Lions.