SATURDAY'S FMU SOCCER ROUNDUP: Patriot men beat Emmanuel

FRANKLIN SPRINGS, Ga. –- Senior midfielder Oliver Peters scored off a free kick in the 64th minute and sophomore goalkeeper Riccardo Rossi posted his second shutout of the year as Francis Marion University blanked Emmanuel College 1-0, Saturday night in Conference Carolinas men’s soccer action.
FMU evens its overall mark at 4-4-1 and remains one of three unbeaten squads in the conference with a 4-0-0 mark. The Patriots have not allowed a score in those four contests.
Francis Marion will play at Queens University of Charlotte on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m., before hosting Lees-McRae College on Oct. 9 at 4:30 p.m.
The match deciding shot came at 63:53. Following a foul on the Lions, FMU was awarded a free kick in the middle of the field 28 yards out from goal. Senior defender Sam Pollard ran over the ball and played it backwards to Peters who nailed the shot into the back netting.
Francis Marion held a commanding 23-8 edge in shots, while both team earned eight corner kicks. Rossi registered four saves, while Rodrigo De La Terga made nine stops for the Lions.
Prior to halftime, FMU threatened to break the scoreless deadlock. Following a corner kick in the 42nd minute, Francis Marion produced three shots on target – by junior Alvaro Zamora, graduate student Oier Bernaola, and sophomore Kimo Lemke – over the next 1:23.
Following Peters’ score, Emmanuel did record three more shots, but none where on goal.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
Emmanuel 2
Francis Marion 0
FRANKLIN SPRINGS, Ga. -- Emmanuel College scored a goal in each half to claim a 2-0 win over Francis Marion University, Saturday afternoon (Oct. 2) in Conference Carolinas women's soccer action.
Francis Marion (2-7-0, 2-3-0) will visit Wingate University on Wednesday evening at 5 p.m. The next home match for Francis Marion will be Oct. 9 at 2 p.m. against Lees-McRae College.
FMU held a 10-8 edge in shots, with four on target and six on target for Emmanuel. Freshmen midfielder Le’Landra Jarvis led the Patriots with two shots, both on target. Freshmen defender Jordan White and senior defender Anna Capra recorded the other FMU shots that forced saves.
Jarvis’ first shot in the 31st minute would come from inside the box and be saved by Emmanuel keeper Madison Rundbaken, while her second shot – from inside the box – would be stopped as well in the 61st minute.
Francis Marion junior goalkeeper Makayla Willets recorded four saves. Rundbaken had three saves.