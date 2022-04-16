SATURDAY'S LOCAL COLLEGES: FDTC baseball wins another Region X championship

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence-Darlington Tech’s baseball team clinched another Region X regular-season championship after the Stingers’ Saturday doubleheader against USC Union was canceled.

This also qualifies coach Preston McDonald’s team for a return trip to the Eastern District tournament, which must be won if his Stingers want a return trip to the JUCO World Series in Grand Junction, Colo.

The region will have two entrants this season for district: The regular-season champ and tournament champs. If FDTC places first in both cases, the second-place team from the region tournament also goes to district.

The region tourney is May 6-9 at Lexington County Stadium. And, the district tournament is May 13-15 and will be hosted by the Region XX champion in Maryland or West Virginia.

Francis Marion 20-17

Chowan 5-1

MURFREESBORO, N.C. -- Coming off five-hit game Friday, senior third baseman Todd Mattox collected four hits and graduate student catcher Lex Tuten went 3 for 5 with a three-run homer and four RBI in Saturday's first game of a doubleheader.

Freshman right-hander Robbie Jordan (7-2) went six innings, giving up two runs (one earned) on seven hits, while walking one and striking out three.

Junior second baseman Naphis Llanos had three hits in six trips to the plate while adding a home run and three RBIs. He and senior right fielder Will Hardee both extended their hitting streaks to 15 and 17 games, respectively. By day's end, Hardee's streak extended to 18.

In Game 2, Bill Hanna homered. Then, in the ninth, Darius Nobles added a two-run blast, and Hardee hit a three-run homer.

Hardee was 4 for 5 and also hit a double; Mattox was 2 for 5 with a double and two RBI; Nobles added a double and was 2 for 4 with three RBI. Wakefield was 3 for 5 with two RBI, and Tyler Reynolds was 2 for 5 with three RBI.

Llanos' hitting streak ended in Saturday's Game 2. But Saturday's Game 2 winning pitcher was Matt Dooley, who struck out seven in five innings of work.

The Patriots have won 12 out of their past 14 games with a record of 27-13 overall and 15-9 in the Conference Carolinas.

-- FMU Athletics

MEN’S LACROSSE

Limestone 18

Coker 7

GAFFNEY -- Cal Gibson and Henry Haskett each scored twice, while Justin Beighey, Zyaire Marshall and Will Habel also scored. Marshall and Haskett each assisted on goals. Nathan Allan paced the Cobras with a team-high six ground balls, while Haskett had four and four others each collected two.

--Coker Athletics

SATURDAY

Francis Marion 27

Chowan 1

MURFREESBORO, N.C. -- Mattox and Llanos each racked up five hits for the Patriots.

The 27 runs scored by the Patriots equals the third-most in a game in FMU history, equaling the total in a 27-9 win over Augusta State on April 19, 2008. The 26-run margin of victory equals the school record, previous set three times, most recently in a 26-0 blanking of Newberry College on April 7, 1993.

Sophomore right-hander Halton Hardy (5-1) started on the mound and picked up the win for Francis Marion (25-13, 13-9).

The five hits by Mattox and Llanos equals the second-highest single-game total in team history. The five runs by Llanos tie the team’s single-game record, most recently set by Leniel Gonzalez against USC Aiken on Feb. 24, 2019.

In addition to Llanos’ five hits and runs, he registered a double and two runs batted in to lead the Patriots. Mattox added two doubles, a home run, and five RBI. Graduate student second baseman Tanner Wakefield contributed two hits in six trips to the plate while adding a double, a triple, a walk, and four RBI.

-- FMU Athletics