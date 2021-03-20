SATURDAY'S LOCAL COLLEGES: FMU baseball clinches series win vs. Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. – Francis Marion’s baseball team split a doubleheader with Augusta on Saturday, losing 6-5 before rebounding to win 3-2 to claim the weekend series.
Jack Hegan's two-run single, and Darius Nobles' late homer almost rallied the Patriots to a Game 1 win.
But in Game 2, FMU did come through to win the series. In the top of the eighth, Tanner Wakefield hit his second RBI double to give FMU the lead. Teammate Will Hardee hit an RBI triple earlier in the game.
Cory Poulsen earned the pitching win in Saturday’s Game 2, and Hardee earned the save.
FDTC 11-3
USC-Salkehatchie 3-2
Saturday's doubleheader sweep improved the Stingers to 16-2 overall and 2-0 in Region 10.
In Game 1, FDTC scored eight in the first, three of them on a D.J. Sullivan double. He added a two-run homer in the seventh.
In Game 2, a Patrick Matthews homer tied the game at 2, and FDTC went ahead for good by scoring on a wild pitch in the top of the eighth.
SOFTBALL
FMU 8-7
Augusta 0-0
FLORENCE – In Game 1, the Patriots scored five runs in the first inning – three of which were scored on a Lauren Smallwood home run. Addie May added a two-run double, and Janecia Hemingway added an RBI double by game’s end. Rachel Davis was the winning pitcher.
In Game 2, the Patriots were a home run short of a one-inning cycle while plating three runs in the first. Sarah Harkins hit an RBI triple, Danielle Karacson added an RBI double, and Megan Matsil added an RBI single.
Katie Smith added a two-run triple in the fourth, and Ashtyn Patterson added a two-run homer in the sixth.
Taylor Florea was the winning pitcher.
TENNIS
FMU swept
by Lander
FLORENCE -- The FMU men lost 7-0, and the Patriot women lost 4-3.