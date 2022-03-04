Scarlett Gilmore keys Francis Marion upset over Belmont Abbey in Conference Carolinas quarterfinals

FMU never trailed again in the game, but the score was knotted at 65-65 with 1:24 remaining. Gilmore hit her go-ahead three-pointer to put Francis Marion up 68-65. Following a BAC miss, Gilmore hit two free throws with 25 ticks remaining to up the margin to five.

A lay-in by Autry brought Belmont Abbey within 70-67, but Gilmore made two free throws with 11 seconds left to give FMU a 72-67 lead.

The Crusaders scored the game’s first five points and led 13-3 after four minutes. The Patriots rallied to within 23-20 at the end of the period. Belmont Abbey led by as many nine in the second quarter and held a 39-34 edge at intermission.

The Patriots got to within two points on six occasions in the third period, but never got even until a floater in the lane by Lee tied the contest at 50-50 with 32 seconds remaining in the quarter.

Francis Marion shot 34.2 percent from the field, including eight makes from behind the arc, and was 15-of-20 at the line, while Belmont Abbey connected on 38.9 percent of its field goal attempts and all 10 of its free throws.