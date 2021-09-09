SCOTT CHANCEY: A pearl of a person

FLORENCE, S.C. – Pearl Moore should be angry for having to wait almost 30 years before rightfully being inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday.
All she did was score more points than any other women’s college basketball player — ever.
It’s not even close.
Former University of Washington star Kelsey Plum (2013-17) scored 1,136 points in her 139 games. Moore’s stats, from 1975-79, are 4,061 in 135 (eight games at Anderson Junior College, the rest at her alma mater, Francis Marion University).
It’s almost fitting Moore played in the 1970s, when pinball machines were in vogue. She could real up scoreboard figures in the same way.
While we wonder how it took all that time for the Naismith Hall to come around, Moore instead carries a peace about her, a gratitude for everything that has happened in her life – both on and off the court.
She’s grateful for everything, because she worked hard for everything.
The eighth of 11 children born a couple of miles from the current Wilson High School, Moore revered her parents’ work in the field.
Moore had a good view; she was working right there with them.
“We lived in the country, and my mom and dad were farmers,” Moore said. “They were kind of like sharecroppers, I guess.”
There, Moore learned the importance of a strong work ethic. Only then, could she enjoy sports with her brothers and sisters.
“We played stickball, hopscotch, we even nailed a tire rim to the house, used a tennis ball and played with a peach basket,” Moore said.
Ah, a peach basket. John Naismith would be proud of that.
Soon, the Moore family moved into Florence, and the Moore children pursued their sports interests even further.
For Moore, she wanted to see what she could do with a real basketball and a real goal. By the time Moore enrolled at Wilson, her coach noticed.
“I was in the gym shooting basketball. I had wanted to try out for the team, but it was too late,” Moore said. “Then, the coach saw me shooting in there, and she asked me why I didn’t try out for the team.”
No way was that coach going to go through a season without Pearl Moore.
“After watching me, she said, ‘No, we’re going to have another tryout,” Moore recalled, laughing.
What happened after that was basketball history. First, Moore would star for Wilson. Then, in college, she simply enthralled the masses with her scoring ability. So much so, she was an All-American in each of her seasons at FMU – with an average of 30.6 points per game. While playing for Sylvia Hatchell, who won two national titles as FMU’s coach, and another as the coach at the University of North Carolina, Moore was a big reason the Patriots were 85-42 in Moore’s time there and reached three AIAW Small College national tournaments.
Surely, Moore must have an all-time favorite performance of hers, one that takes her down memory lane to where even she is amazed by what she did on the court.
Nope. Not even the game she scored 42 points in while playing on the road against Clemson in 1977.
“My favorite games were the ones we won,” said Moore, who after FMU played two seasons in the Women’s Pro Basketball League and then a pro season in Venezuela.
Moore’s words illustrate the person she is: Wholeheartedly all about the team. It’s what has put her into, after this Saturday’s latest induction ceremony, five different halls of fame. It’s what has a three-court basketball facility here in Florence named after her.
And just recently, it was decided that Wilson High School’s basketball floor would be named after her.
But it’s the journey, not the destination that Moore cherishes.
“I was taught to work hard,” she said. “If you do what you’re supposed to, then things will come – whether you’re looking for them or not. We got up early in the morning, going into the tobacco fields and worked with tobacco and cotton. So, that work ethic was certainly there.”
It didn’t take Moore long to write Saturday’s acceptance speech, though. It’s on one sheet of paper, “full of short paragraphs,” she said.
But with each word is an expression of thanks.
It’s an expression of thanks for her times growing up in Florence. For her opportunity for playing the sport she still loves to this day.
But most importantly, it’s an expression of thanks and love to her parents.
While doing a podcast with Heather Macy, a former FMU coach now coaching women’s basketball at Greensboro College, she asked Moore if she was in an elevator, who was the first person she would call.
“I said it would be my mom and dad to let them know about this Naismith Hall of Fame announcement,” Moore said.
That’s what makes Moore the pearl that she is.