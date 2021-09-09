SCOTT CHANCEY: A pearl of a person

“We lived in the country, and my mom and dad were farmers,” Moore said. “They were kind of like sharecroppers, I guess.”

There, Moore learned the importance of a strong work ethic. Only then, could she enjoy sports with her brothers and sisters.

“We played stickball, hopscotch, we even nailed a tire rim to the house, used a tennis ball and played with a peach basket,” Moore said.

Ah, a peach basket. John Naismith would be proud of that.

Soon, the Moore family moved into Florence, and the Moore children pursued their sports interests even further.

For Moore, she wanted to see what she could do with a real basketball and a real goal. By the time Moore enrolled at Wilson, her coach noticed.

“I was in the gym shooting basketball. I had wanted to try out for the team, but it was too late,” Moore said. “Then, the coach saw me shooting in there, and she asked me why I didn’t try out for the team.”

No way was that coach going to go through a season without Pearl Moore.

“After watching me, she said, ‘No, we’re going to have another tryout,” Moore recalled, laughing.