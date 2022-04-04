SCOTT CHANCEY: Law's national title with USC women adds to Wilson's banner hoops year

FLORENCE, S.C. – Jolette Law was a magician with the ball, once traveling the world with the Harlem Globetrotters.

She was too legit to quit. No, really. She was in M.C. Hammer’s video.

Of course, from the time she donned a Wilson High School uniform, Law had always been legit. As a four-time Big Ten championship player at Iowa, conference championship-winning assistant at Rutgers, Tennessee and her current school, South Carolina, Law has been living the dream.

After Sunday’s win over Connecticut, Law has another accolade for her résumé: National champion.

When Law left Tennessee for USC in 2017, home was where her heart is. And winning, of course. Since joining the Gamecocks’ staff, Law has also garnered three SEC tournament crowns, two for the regular season, and also appearances in the past two Final Fours.

“I chose to become a Gamecock for three reasons,” Law said upon her hiring in 2017. “It brings me closer to my mom, family and friends in Florence. I get to work with Dawn Staley -- a good friend who also happens to be a Hall of Famer, an Olympic coach and national champion. The family culture and authentic spirit of the administration, women’s basketball staff, the young ladies on the team and everyone that touches the program is real.”

Coach Dawn Staley’s Gamecocks had the No. 1 recruiting classes in 2019 and ’21. And Law played a part in that, as well.

“Jolette’s experience as a head coach and recruiter will be instrumental as we continue to compete for and win championships,” Staley said on USC’s website. “Her basketball knowledge, energy and passion for the game are invaluable additions to our program.”

No doubt. Although Law’s one collegiate coaching stint at Illinois (2017-12) did not pay the dividends she wanted, she did not let that deter her.

When she’s too legit to quit, why would she?

Law pressed on with the same mentality that elevated her to athletic success in the first place, when she was a three-time All-American for Wilson. Since then, she became the only Tiger athlete to have a jersey retired. She became a member of the Wilson Hall of Fame in 2002, the Florence Athletic Hall of fame in ’06 and “A Step Up” assistant coaches hall of fame in ’20.

This has already been a banner year for Wilson basketball, with the boys’ team recently winning state while coached by a former Gamecock, Carlos Powell. The Wilson boys’ victory parade through downtown Florence is 10 a.m. April 30.

And there certainly appears to be plenty of celebrating over the USC women in Columbia.

It's an experience Law will remember, just the latest in a career full of memorable ones.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.