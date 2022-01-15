Silva’s second 20 point-outing for FMU men not enough to take down Crusaders

Belmont Abbey come out of the timeout with a 16-2 run to extend its lead to 17 at 37-20. The Crusaders would maintain that lead up until the 1:20 mark. FMU scored nine of the final 10 points in the first half to trim the margin to 46-37 at intermission. Silva sank two shots from behind the arc and sophomore guard Ja’Lil Robinson added a third three-pointer to help in the rally.

The Patriots would start the second half with momentum bringing the deficit to nine four times and seven once – 60-53 after a stick-back by Pierce with 12:11 remaining. The Crusaders responded with 13 straight points to push the lead to 20, and they would extend their lead as far as 21 later in the stanza.

FMU ended the contest shooting 39.7 percent from the field, while Belmont Abbey drained 46.3% percent of its attempts. The Patriots shot 16-of-22 from the line and the Crusaders were 16-of-28.