Snider wins at Homestead after Gragson slams into lapped car

“It's just amazing to finally be in this position,” Snider said.

The biggest challenge for the first-time winner — the second in as many weeks in NASCAR's second-tier series — was finding victory lane. Snider missed the turn before having to back up and try again.

Reddick was second, followed by Brandon Jones, Daniel Hemric, Jeb Burton and pole-sitter Austin Cindric. The race provided some proof that Cindric might have more competition than some expected after he finished first and second in the first two races.

Gragson was as much the story as Snider. He was cruising toward his first win since last June when Starr blew a right-front tire and turned into the outside wall — and right in front of Gragson.

Gragson climbed out of his crumpled car, shook his head and fists in disgust. He took off his helmet and gloves and waved to the crowd before stepping into a waiting ambulance for a mandatory ride to the infield care center.

It was his third straight disappointing finish at Homestead. Gragson had the dominant car in both races at Homestead last year, but failed to win either.