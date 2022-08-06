South Florence Gold to remain state runner-up; future rule changes possible

FLORENCE, S.C. − Although the American Legion Department of South Carolina’s baseball committee ruled Lexington Post 7 violated pitch-count rules in the junior state tournament, Lexington remains state champion because nothing in the current rulebook lists forfeiting as a sanction for this violation.

Coach Kenny Gray, whose South Florence Gold team lost 14-10 in the July 27 state final to Lexington, filed an informal protest the next day and asked the state championship game be ruled a forfeit in his team’s favor.

But under current Legion rules, an opposing coach must recognize the illegal pitcher while he/she is on the mound and can only report it then. The only penalties that can happen in that case are the pitcher having to leave the game and the coach of that illegal pitcher being ejected.

Another protest avenue is a formal, written one within 48 hours after the game along with a $300 fee (which would go back to the team if it won the appeal). SF Gold did not recognize the illegal pitcher during the game and missed the formal, postgame protest deadline.

But Gray’s informal protest sufficed and sparked the investigation.

Legree Oswald, chairman of the American Legion state baseball committee, gave a statement over the phone: “At the 2022 junior state championship, at Greenwood, there were pitching violations and issues with website reporting as well. The state committee followed all rules as set forth in the state rulebook and Major League Baseball USA Pitch Smart.”

South Florence Gold played Lexington twice in the double-elimination state tourney, with Gray’s team winning 10-4 the first time. In Gray’s informal protest, he accused Lexington of using an illegal pitcher (based on pitch count) in both games.

But the rulebook limited what the committee could do.

“(Oswald) said the committee is going to look into making changes for next year so that won’t happen again,” Gray said. “I think they’re going to take measures to make sure that doesn’t happen again. To change the rule, it has to be done at the national level.”

Oswald confirmed a rule change is possible for next year.

Since the 2017 baseball season, the National Federation of State High School Associations has mandated pitch counts in games. The penalty for violating this rule, even on first offense, is a forfeit.

Since a majority of Legion baseball players are also high school players, Oswald was asked if a penalty of forfeit (like one the NFHS mandates) should have already been in the Legion rulebook for pitch-count violations.

“No comment,” he said.