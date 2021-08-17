South's Siders among FMU softball's additions

FLORENCE, S.C. - Francis Marion University softball coach Stacey Vallee has announced the addition of two newcomers for the 2022 season: freshman utility player Angelle Siders of Florence and sophomore right-handed pitcher Mauri Viness of Dunwoody, Ga.

Siders, 5-4, is a product of South Florence High School, where she played for coaches Bobby Jones, Brooke Elliot, Coleman Elliot, and Kylie Cribb. As a senior, she batted .312 with 19 runs scored, eight runs driven in, and a .391 on-base percentage. She helped lead the Bruins to a 20-win season and a run in the AAAA state tournament.

A three-time All-Conference selection, she earned All-State honors in 2019 and was named the MVP of the recent 2021 Class 4A/3A North-South All-Star Game.

“Angelle is a local product who will increase our abilities on the base paths with her speed and aggressiveness,” Vallee said. “She will work in both the outfield and the infield, and are excited to see where she will land playing time.”

Viness, 5-4, comes to FMU from Chesapeake College, where she played one season. She posted a 5-2 mark in the circle with one save, a 4.67 earned run average, and 40 strikeouts in 54 innings of work. She was a second-team All-Maryland JUCO selection and later garnered 2020 NJCAA Academic All-American recognition.