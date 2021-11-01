Steady Sellers and rebounding Kennedy gets FMU to 7th at Daniel Island

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Senior Grant Sellers stands at even par after 36 holes and junior Casper Kennedy rebounded from his worst round of the year to equal his career-low of four-under-par 68 on Sunday (Oct. 31) to help Francis Marion University to a seventh-place standing after the opening day of the Daniel Island Intercollegiate Men’s Golf Tournament.

The two-day 54-hole event hosted by Charleston Southern University, is being contested on the 7,424-yard, par 72 Ralston Creek Course at the Daniel Island Club. The final round will be played on Monday.

Francis Marion carded an opening-round 297 score on Sunday morning and then bettered that with a 289 tally in the afternoon round to stand at 10-over 586. The Patriots are only four strokes behind sixth-place Campbell University.

Seton Hall University leads the team standings at 564, while Florida State University stands second at 568 and the Top-5 is rounded out by the University of South Carolina (571), College of Charleston (572), and the University of Virginia (572).

Sellers is tied for 15th in the players’ standings at 144 after rounds 73 and 71 on Sunday. He is only three strokes out of the Top-5. Kennedy is three strokes back of Sellers and tied for 34th position with a 79-68=147 scorecard.

The remainder of the FMU playing line-up includes junior Carlos Garre (76-72=148) tied for 42nd, senior McClure Thompson (72-79=151) tied for 59th, and junior Mitchell Vance (76-78=154) tied for 73rd.