Strickland hired as assistant coach

HARTSVILLE, S.C. -- Brianna Strickland returns to her alma mater as the new Assistant Softball Coach at Coker University, announced today (Monday, Aug. 10) by head coach Dr. Mackenzie Draine. Brianna's position is funded in part through the NCAA Division II Coaching Enhancement Grant.
Strickland finished out her career as a Student Assistant Coach for the Cobra softball team, assisting with all facets of player and program development.
Strickland played her junior and senior seasons for the Cobras, earning All-Tournament Team selections both years as a part of two NCAA Division II Southeast Regional qualifying teams. While playing for the Cobras, she was heavily involved in the softball team's presence in the Hartsville community. Strickland transferred to Coker from St. Petersburg College, where she was Pitcher of the Year and a First Team All-Conference selection as a sophomore.
"I am extremely excited to have Brianna Strickland on staff," said Draine. "She will bring energy and the mentality needed for our program to continue its success. Having graduated from Coker and experienced playing on this team, her personal experiences will be a tremendous asset!"
Strickland holds a Bachelor's of Arts in Sports Management from Coker, and an Associate's of Arts in Early Childhood Education from St. Petersburg College.