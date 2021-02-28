 Skip to main content
SUNDAY'S LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: FMU baseball rolls past YHC
SUNDAY'S LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: FMU baseball rolls past YHC

FLORENCE, S.C. — Former Lake View star Weston Rogers earned the win on the mound as Francis Marion won 15-6 Sunday over Young Harris.

Darius Nobles went 3 for 6 with six RBI, and Will Hardee went 3 for 5 with an RBI. Grayson Cottingham was 3 for 5 with a double and RBI, and Carson Jones was 1 for 5 with a double and three RBI. The Patriots’ big inning was a seven-run third that resulted in a 9-4 advantage.

Christian Umphlett recorded the save.

FDTC 10 Southeastern 0FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence-Darlington Tech scored four in the sixth, which set the tone. Gary Lora homered during that pivotal sixth, and Scott McDonough added a single.

Pitcher Jacob Greer earned the win, allowing a hit in five innings while striking out seven batters.

Charlie Corum and Chandler Woolridge also homered for the Stingers in the third inning.

SOFTBALL

Newberry 6-5

Francis Marion 3-0NEWBERRY, S.C. — The Wolves scored four in the bottom of the seventh on Hailey Hill’s grand slam for Sunday’s Game 1 win.

Danielle Karacson went 2 for 3 with home run, Katie Smith was 1 for 2 with an RBI, and Megan Matsil added an RBI of her own.

And in Game 2, FMU could only muster two hits.

