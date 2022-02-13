SUNDAY'S LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: FMU softball loses DH opener to Limestone

FLORENCE, S.C. -- An explosive offensive output was not enough for Francis Marion on Sunday. The Patriots tallied six runs, but could not hold the Limestone Saints at bay, and were bested 7-6.
Senior Janecia Hemingway (1-5) got the ball to start for Francis Marion (3-6) and took the loss. The right-hander went 5.2 innings, giving up seven runs, two earned, on six hits, allowing three walks and striking out six. Junior Casey Kurent was a bright spot for the Patriots, coming out of the bullpen and throwing 1.1 scoreless innings, allowing one hit, with no walks and one strikeout.
Junior Savana Rosson led the way offensively for the Patriots, going 1-for-3 in the ballgame with a home run and two RBIs. Junior Megan Matsil put together a noteworthy day at the plate as well, going 1-for-3 with two RBIs. Sophomore Lauren Smallwood also helped out, going 1-for-3 for Francis Marion with two RBIs.
HOW IT HAPPENED
The Patriots were trailing 5-0 in the fourth inning when they first put runs on the board. Francis Marion plated two runs when Rosson left the yard with senior Danielle Karacson aboard.
The Patriots deficit expanded to 7-2 before their offense got back on the scoreboard, cutting into that deficit in the sixth inning. The Francis Marion offense exploded for four runs, highlighted by a two-run single off the bat of Smallwood and a two-run single from Matsil, which brought the score to 7-6 in favor of the Saints. The Patriots were unable to get any closer, as neither team scored again in the ballgame.
GAME NOTES
Francis Marion's highest scoring inning was the sixth, when it pushed four runs across....Francis Marion went 2-for-5 (.400) with runners in scoring position....Francis Marion pitchers faced 32 Limestone hitters in the game, allowing seven ground balls and six fly balls while striking out seven....Rosson led the Patriots at the plate, going 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs....Limestone was led offensively by freshman Macey Rycroft, who went 2-for-2 with a home run and four RBI....Freshman Haley White led the Saints pitching staff, throwing seven innings of six-run ball.
BASEBALL
FDTC 9
Catawba Valley 8
FLORENCE -- Florence-Darlington Tech closed out its Stinger Invitational with a dramatic win.
The Stingers trailed 3-0, then 8-4.
No matter.
After trailing 8-4, the Stingers rallied in the bottom of the eighth with four runs. A wild pitch scored a run; Tate Abbott hit an RBI triple, and Anderson Fulk blasted a two-run homer to tie it.
Then, in the bottom of the 10th, Fulk and Scott McDonough singled. Then, they advanced to second and third with one out before Javier Crespo hit into a fielder's choice, and the Red Hawks committed an error.
After the Stingers trailed 3-0, run-scoring singles by McDonough and Dylan Johnson brought them within one. Noah Stout then hit a two-run single in the fifth for a 4-3 advantage in the fifth.
Stingers pitcher Landon Gaddis earned the win.
SATURDAY
FDTC 7
Catawba Valley 4
FLORENCE -- It started Saturday and concluded Sunday because of darkness, McDonough's two-run single and Fulk's second-inning homer sparked a 4-0 Stinger lead after two.
After that lead was narrowed to 4-3, Ben Venables added an RBI double. FDTC then put the game away on Jackson Hoshour's RBI single in the sixth
Drake Thames was the winning pitcher, and Davis Aiken earned the save.