SUNDAY'S LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: FMU softball loses DH opener to Limestone

FLORENCE, S.C. -- An explosive offensive output was not enough for Francis Marion on Sunday. The Patriots tallied six runs, but could not hold the Limestone Saints at bay, and were bested 7-6.

Senior Janecia Hemingway (1-5) got the ball to start for Francis Marion (3-6) and took the loss. The right-hander went 5.2 innings, giving up seven runs, two earned, on six hits, allowing three walks and striking out six. Junior Casey Kurent was a bright spot for the Patriots, coming out of the bullpen and throwing 1.1 scoreless innings, allowing one hit, with no walks and one strikeout.

Junior Savana Rosson led the way offensively for the Patriots, going 1-for-3 in the ballgame with a home run and two RBIs. Junior Megan Matsil put together a noteworthy day at the plate as well, going 1-for-3 with two RBIs. Sophomore Lauren Smallwood also helped out, going 1-for-3 for Francis Marion with two RBIs.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Patriots were trailing 5-0 in the fourth inning when they first put runs on the board. Francis Marion plated two runs when Rosson left the yard with senior Danielle Karacson aboard.