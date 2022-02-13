SUNDAY'S LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: FMU softball splits DH with Limestone

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Fifth-year senior third baseman Ashtyn Patterson delivered a two-out two-run walk-off single in the bottom of the eighth inning to hand Francis Marion University a dramatic 5-4 win over previously unbeaten Limestone University, Sunday evening (Feb. 13) in the second half of a non-conference softball doubleheader. The Saints held off a late FMU rally to claim a 7-6 victory in the opener.
Francis Marion (4-6) will host the Raines Company Softball Classic this coming weekend, Feb. 18-20. The Patriots' first game will be Friday at 5 p.m. against Mercy College (N.Y.).
In the second contest, FMU took a 1-0 in the second on a run-scoring single to center field by sophomore first baseman Grace Trautman. The margin expanded to 3-0 in the fourth when freshman second baseman Laurin Nodine placed a perfect RBI bunt single and later junior shortstop Megan Matsil scored on the back-end of a double steal.
The Saints (7-1) scored three times in the fifth to tie the score and eventually force extra innings.
In the top of eighth, second baseman Katie Wilbur's sacrifice fly put the Saints up 4-3. She drove in three of Limestone's four runs.
In the bottom of the frame, with a runner (Matsil) placed on second via the international tiebreaker rule, Nodine doubled down the right field line with one out sending Matsil to third. Following a strikeout, Patterson drilled an 0-2 pitch from righty Katie Long (0-1) back up the middle to plate the tying and winning runs.
Junior right-hander Casey Kurent (2-1) got the win out of the bullpen as she went 3.1 innings, giving up one run, no hits, no walks, and striking out four.
At the plate, Nodine was 3-for-4 and Matsil was 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles.
In the opener, Limestone took a 7-2 advantage and then held off a late Patriot rally.
FMU senior Janecia Hemingway (1-5) took the loss. The right-hander went 5.2 innings, giving up seven runs – but only two were earned – on six hits, allowing three walks and striking out six. Kurent finished up, throwing 1.1 scoreless innings.
Patterson and senior left fielder Danielle Karacson had two hits apiece in game one.
A grand slam by left fielder Macey Rycroft helped stake the Saints to a 5-0 lead in the fourth. However, the Patriots responded quickly in the bottom of the frame as junior designated player Savana Rosson drilled a two-run homer just inside the right field foul pole.
The Saints scored twice in the fifth to restore the deficit to five runs (7-2). In the last of the sixth, the Francis Marion offense exploded for four runs to draw within 7-6. The rally consisted of a pair of two-out two-run singles off the bats of sophomore catcher Lauren Smallwood and Matsil.
In the last of the seventh, graduate student center fielder NaJah Gerrald reached on a fielding error and Patterson singled off the pitcher's glove. Both runners moved up a base on a sacrifice bunt by sophomore right fielder Katie Smith. With an 0-1 count, Karacson squared to bunt and popped the ball up to Limestone hurler Haley White who made the catch and easily doubled the runner off third base to end the game.
White (4-0) was the winning pitcher as she allowed only two earned runs.