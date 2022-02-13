SUNDAY'S LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: FMU softball splits DH with Limestone

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Fifth-year senior third baseman Ashtyn Patterson delivered a two-out two-run walk-off single in the bottom of the eighth inning to hand Francis Marion University a dramatic 5-4 win over previously unbeaten Limestone University, Sunday evening (Feb. 13) in the second half of a non-conference softball doubleheader. The Saints held off a late FMU rally to claim a 7-6 victory in the opener.

Francis Marion (4-6) will host the Raines Company Softball Classic this coming weekend, Feb. 18-20. The Patriots' first game will be Friday at 5 p.m. against Mercy College (N.Y.).

In the second contest, FMU took a 1-0 in the second on a run-scoring single to center field by sophomore first baseman Grace Trautman. The margin expanded to 3-0 in the fourth when freshman second baseman Laurin Nodine placed a perfect RBI bunt single and later junior shortstop Megan Matsil scored on the back-end of a double steal.

The Saints (7-1) scored three times in the fifth to tie the score and eventually force extra innings.

In the top of eighth, second baseman Katie Wilbur's sacrifice fly put the Saints up 4-3. She drove in three of Limestone's four runs.