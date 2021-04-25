SUNDAY'S LOCAL COLLEGES: FMU baseball sweeps DH against GSW

AMERICUS, Ga. -- Will Hardee hit a two-run double in the seventh, and another two-run double in the eighth, in Sunday's Game 2 against Georgia Southwestern to help seal a doubleheader sweep.

Hardee's heroics helped FMU to a 12-8 win in Game 2. In Game 1, FMU won 6-5.

In Game 2, while the Patriots trailed 7-4 in the seventh, Hardee's first two-run double narrowed the deficit to 7-6. Teammate Todd Mattox's single then tied it. In the top of the eighth, Hardee's next two-run double gave FMU the lead for good at 9-7. To add an insurance run, Mattox then singled in Hardee to make it 10-7. It became 12-7 on a Jack Hegan home run and Trystan Freeman's sacrifice fly.

Before that, in the third, Freeman homered and Tanner Wakefield hit an RBI double. Bill Hanna then hit a two-run single in the fourth for the Patriots' 4-2 advantage at the time before GSW then surged to its 7-4 advantage.

Game 2's winning pitcher, Christian Umphlett, struck out four batters in 4 2/3 innings on the mound.

In Game 1, a four-run second inning boosted the Patriots. Hegan hit an RBI single, Hanna drew a bases-loaded walk, and Wakefield added a two-run single for a 4-1 lead.