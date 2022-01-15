 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Taylor doubles up Warriors as FMU wins 62-59
Women's College Basketball

Taylor doubles up Warriors as FMU wins 62-59

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Sophomore center Lauryn Taylor tallied game highs of 18 points and 15 rebounds, and hit a clutch go-ahead bucket in the final quarter, to power Francis Marion University to a 62-59 victory over Southern Wesleyan University, Saturday afternoon (Jan. 15) in Conference Carolinas women’s basketball action.

The Patriots, now 5-6 overall and 4-5 in conference play, will make up a previously postponed game on Wednesday at Erskine College with a 5 p.m. tip-off. FMU will play at North Greenville University on Friday and at Converse University on Saturday, before returning home to host UNC Pembroke on Jan. 26.

Taylor connected on 8-of-13 field attempts enroute to her third double-double of the season. She also handed out three assists and collected three steals, while her rebound total was a career-high.

Junior forward Zaria Woods followed Taylor with her second double-double of the year as she registered 12 points and 11 rebounds. Freshman guard Kiana Lee scored 11 points for her second double-digit outing of the year.

Freshman guard Tristen Berry led three Warriors (2-9, 2-6) scoring in double figures with 13 points.

Taylor’s turn-around jumper on the baseline and the ensuing free throw to complete a three-point play put Francis Marion up 55-53 with 3:18 left. Another free throw by Taylor with eight seconds left kept the margin at three (60-57), but SWU’s Nakia Hooks converted a stick-back with 0.9 ticks remaining to trimmed the lead to one. However, Lee sealed the win with a pair of charity tosses at the other end and the Warriors were unable to get off a shot before the horn sounded.

Francis Marion scored the game’s opening six points, but Southern Wesleyan answered with a 13-2 spurt to lead 13-8. The Patriots trailed 15-13 at the end of the quarter.

In the second period, FMU outscored the Warriors 17-3 holding them to 1-of-15 shooting over the 10 minutes. Lee opened the quarter with a three-pointer that put Francis Marion on top 16-15 and ignited an 11-0 run. The Patriots would hold a 30-18 advantage at halftime.

A fast-break lay-in by Taylor following a SWU turnover gave FMU a 40-26 lead at the midway point of the third quarter. The Warriors responded with 10 straight points to close within 40-36. Francis Marion held a 44-40 lead heading to the final period.

The Patriots would lead by as many as six points (final time at 48-42) in the fourth, but SWU rallied to claim a 53-52 lead after a second-chance bucket by Hooks with 3:30 remaining. That set the stage for Taylor’s go-ahead hoop and the harm.

Francis Marion shot 44.1 percent from the floor and converted 9-of-16 free throws, while SWU shot 36.5 percent from the field and was 9-of-14 at the foul line.

