Taylor doubles up Warriors as FMU wins 62-59

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Sophomore center Lauryn Taylor tallied game highs of 18 points and 15 rebounds, and hit a clutch go-ahead bucket in the final quarter, to power Francis Marion University to a 62-59 victory over Southern Wesleyan University, Saturday afternoon (Jan. 15) in Conference Carolinas women’s basketball action.

The Patriots, now 5-6 overall and 4-5 in conference play, will make up a previously postponed game on Wednesday at Erskine College with a 5 p.m. tip-off. FMU will play at North Greenville University on Friday and at Converse University on Saturday, before returning home to host UNC Pembroke on Jan. 26.

Taylor connected on 8-of-13 field attempts enroute to her third double-double of the season. She also handed out three assists and collected three steals, while her rebound total was a career-high.

Junior forward Zaria Woods followed Taylor with her second double-double of the year as she registered 12 points and 11 rebounds. Freshman guard Kiana Lee scored 11 points for her second double-digit outing of the year.

Freshman guard Tristen Berry led three Warriors (2-9, 2-6) scoring in double figures with 13 points.