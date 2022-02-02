Taylor's double-double not enough in FMU women's loss

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Despite a 15-point 10 rebound double-double from sophomore center Lauryn Taylor, Francis Marion's women lost to Belmont Abbey 69-59 on Wednesday.
The loss snapped a six-game winning streak for the Patriots (10-7, 9-6). FMU will take to the road this weekend, playing at Lees-McRae College on Friday at 5 p.m. and at King (Tenn.) University on Saturday at 2 p.m.
Following Taylor for Francis Marion were freshman Kiana Lee and Jada Richards with nine points apiece, while sophomore point guard Aniyah Oliver tallied eight points, six rebounds, and five assists. Lee grabbed a career-high eight rebounds. Junior forward Zaria Woods added six points, four blocks, and 11 rebounds. For Taylor is was her fifth double-double of the season.
Senior 6-1 center Brittany Autry led Belmont Abbey (12-6, 10-4), the preseason coaches' pick to win the conference title, with 20 points and 12 rebounds. Senior guard Jo Snow added 18 points and five assists.
Francis Marion scored the final five points of the first quarter, including a three-point play by Lee just before the horn, to lead 18-13. The Patriots led by as many as six on two occasions in the second period and held a five-point margin (30-25) with 4:12 left before halftime. However, the Crusaders closed the quarter with a 13-1 spurt, including the final seven points, to carry a 38-31 advantage into the locker room.
The advantage ballooned to 43-33 as Belmont Abbey scored the initial five points of the third quarter. Francis Marion gradually chipped away at the deficit and finally knotted the score at 51-51 after a pair of free throws by Oliver with 1:55 remaining in the third period. The Crusaders then scored the next six points to own a 57-51 lead heading to the final quarter.
The two teams traded early buckets in the paint in the final stanza leaving the margin at six, 59-53. Belmont Abbey then gradually pulled away to the 10-point victory as FMU's shooting went cold over the final eight minutes. The Patriots did have possession of the ball, trailing by only seven points with three minutes left, but that was as close as Francis Marion would get.