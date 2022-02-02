Taylor's double-double not enough in FMU women's loss

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Despite a 15-point 10 rebound double-double from sophomore center Lauryn Taylor, Francis Marion's women lost to Belmont Abbey 69-59 on Wednesday.

The loss snapped a six-game winning streak for the Patriots (10-7, 9-6). FMU will take to the road this weekend, playing at Lees-McRae College on Friday at 5 p.m. and at King (Tenn.) University on Saturday at 2 p.m.

Following Taylor for Francis Marion were freshman Kiana Lee and Jada Richards with nine points apiece, while sophomore point guard Aniyah Oliver tallied eight points, six rebounds, and five assists. Lee grabbed a career-high eight rebounds. Junior forward Zaria Woods added six points, four blocks, and 11 rebounds. For Taylor is was her fifth double-double of the season.

Senior 6-1 center Brittany Autry led Belmont Abbey (12-6, 10-4), the preseason coaches' pick to win the conference title, with 20 points and 12 rebounds. Senior guard Jo Snow added 18 points and five assists.